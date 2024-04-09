National Women's Hockey League 2024-25 to take place in Ranchi from April 30

Hockey India (HI) announced on Tuesday that the National Women's Hockey League 2024-25 will take place in Ranchi from April 30 to May 9.

It is another step by HI towards nurturing young players and providing them with an opportunity to develop their game by playing against the top players in the country. It will also serve as an important platform for selectors to identify young prospects for the national team.

The top eight teams in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 will participate in the inaugural edition of the event. These teams are - Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur, and Odisha.

In the final, Haryana secured a 3-0 victory in the shoot-out against Maharashtra, after the scores were tied 1-1 in regulation time.

Here's what the President of HI, Dilip Tirkey said in a press statement:

"The National Women's Hockey League marks a watershed moment for Indian hockey, particularly for our women athletes. This league is a testament to our unwavering commitment to women's sports and will serve as a catalyst for the growth and development of women’s hockey in the country."

Meanwhile, HI Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said:

This league will not only provide a platform for elite competition but also inspire young girls to pursue their passion for hockey.”

Structure of National Women's Hockey League 2024-25

All the games of the tournament will be played at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The venue recently hosted the FIH Olympic Qualifiers and the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy.

Each team will play seven matches in the league stage, with three rest days (May 2, 5 and 8). On April 29, meetings between the team managers have been scheduled.

The National Women's Hockey League will kick-off on April 30 with Haryana taking on the Odisha team. The Indian goalkeeper and captain, Savita Punia will lead the Haryana side.

Points Structure:

3 points for winning the game in normal time.

1 point will be awarded to the winner of a shootout following a draw plus 1 bonus point, totalling two points.

1 point to the loser of the shoot-out.

No point to the team losing in a normal time.