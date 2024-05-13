“The series served as a pivotal platform for us to explore and test various player combinations” - Salima Tete after South Africa friendlies

The newly appointed skipper of the Indian women’s hockey team, Salima Tete, shared her valuable experience after the conclusion of the six-match friendly series against South Africa at the Sports Authority of India (SA) in Bengaluru from May 3 to 11.

The series helped the Indian players as an ideal platform to improve their skills and strategies ahead of the forthcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The 23-year-old midfielder Salima Tete expressed her satisfaction with the overall team’s performance.

"The series served as a pivotal platform for us to explore and test various player combinations, leveraging the participation of all 24 members from our FIH Pro League squad. This collective effort not only enhanced our coordination on the field but also provided a comprehensive understanding of our team dynamics,” Salima Tete told Hockey India.

“We remained steadfast in our commitment to executing a pressing game style while adhering to the foundational aspects of our game structure. This approach not only honed our skills but also illuminated areas ripe for refinement and growth,” she added.

Both sides looked exceptional on the field in the six-match series, with the Indian team coming out on top at the end with four out of six wins. The Indian women’s hockey team started the series with hat-trick wins with scores of 1-0, 5-1, and 3-1 respectively.

However, the South African team bounced back strongly, accumulating wins in the fourth and fifth games with scores of 2-2 (2-4 SO) and 1-1 (3-1 SO). Nevertheless, India secured a win in the sixth and last match of the series, defeating South Africa by 4-3 in a shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

“The series proved to be an enriching experience for our younger players” - Salima Tete

Furthermore, the six-match series helped the young Indian players with an invaluable learning opportunity to perform well in the competitive landscape.

“Additionally, the series proved to be an enriching experience for our younger players, offering them invaluable insights into the intricacies of our team's operations and the expectations placed upon them. It was a journey of discovery and development, equipping our emerging talents with the knowledge and understanding necessary to thrive in the competitive landscape of international hockey,” Salima Tete went on to add.

The Belgium leg of the FIH Pro League is set to be held from May 22 to 26, followed by the England leg commencing from June 1 to 9. Team India are currently placed at the sixth spot in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 standings with eight points from as many games.

The Indian women’s hockey team will have a challenging task ahead, locking horns against Argentina, Belgium, Spain, Great Britain, and Germany with each team scheduled to take on each other twice across both legs of the campaign.