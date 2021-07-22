Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Joyous mood in Mithapur (Jalandhar) village as Manpreet becomes second flagbearer after Pargat Singh

While every athlete dreams of being part of the Olympics, a precious few are accorded the chance to perform the role of a flagbearer during the Opening Ceremony.

India's history at the Olympic Games is synonymous with the exploits of its hockey team that strode like a colossus, capturing six consecutive gold medals - from Amsterdam 1928 up to Melbourne 1956.

A couple more at the Tokyo Games in 1964, and Moscow in 1980, has ensured that the near-unassailable record finds mention religiously each time the Indian Olympic contingent leaves our shores to test their mettle against the best in the world.

Two hockey legends from two different eras have ensured that the village they hail from will now also enter the record books thanks to a unique achievement of sorts.

The proud village of Mithapur in Jalandhar happens to be the birthplace of Indian captain Manpreet Singh, who will spearhead India's campaign in Tokyo 2020.

The last time a hockey player was accorded the honor of being India's flagbearer was at the Atlanta Games in 1996 when veteran defender Pargat Singh led the Indian contingent during the Opening Ceremony.

Pargat, too, was born in Mithapur - and, needless to say, the residents of the village are ecstatic that two sporting stalwarts who first picked up a hockey stick within the precincts of an otherwise nondescript village are now making Olympic history.

India has a strong chance to win a medal in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics

While Pargat Singh played the sport at a time when Indian hockey was clearly struggling to keep pace with the emerging powerhouses of the game, Manpreet now leads a transformed side of world beaters who are touted as being medal hopefuls ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Hockey aficionados will also recall that the great Zafar Iqbal, captain of one of the best-ever Indian hockey teams at the 1984 Olympics, was India's flagbearer in Los Angeles.

Major Dhyan Chand (in 1936) and Balbir Singh Sr (1952 and 1956) were the other two hockey greats who had the honor of being the nation's flagbearer at the Olympic Games.

Indian hockey fans will be hoping that, unlike the LA Games when Zafar Iqbal's team narrowly missed out on a semi-final place, Manpreet Singh's boys make it to the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.

For now, though, the village waits with bated breath to watch the Indian skipper as he holds aloft the Indian flag as he leads an immensely talented group of Indian athletes hoping to make history at the Tokyo Olympics.

