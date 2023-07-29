Torneo del Centenario 2023: Indian men secure a draw against England

Indian men's hockey team secure a draw against England in their final league match of Torneo del Centenario 2023. With this, the Indian team failed to finish the league stage in the top two spots and could not qualify for the final.

England's Sam Ward began the proceedings by scoring in the fifth minute of the match. Notably, Pawan was the goalkeeper for the team at that time, filling in for PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak.

Through Penalty Corner, India found a goal, but the goal was disqualified for dangerous play. Also, in the second quarter, Hardik Singh almost scored a goal, however, none of it went India's way, as they ended the second quarter trailing 0-1.

Harmanpreet Singh scored for the Indian men

Harmanpreet Singh once again came out all blazing and found the goal for the team in the 29th minute of the match. He converted a brilliant Penalty Corner to help India go 1-1.

At the start of the third quarter, Pawan produced an excellent save to keep things under control. On the other hand, England's James Mazarelo was too good for the Indian men as the score remained 1-1 until the end. In the final minutes of the play, India gained a penalty corner but could not convert it into a goal.

Also, England's attack in the final moment, saw them get closer to scoring yet another goal but India's PR Sreejesh produced some incredible saves to help India secure a draw.

After losing their first game, India drew two matches in a row. Since they failed to grab a win, they could not finish in the top two positions of the points table. Now, the team awaits the loser of the match between Spain and the Netherlands. The loser of the match will face India in the 3/4 position match, which will be live-streamed on Watch Hockey for the fans in India.

After the match, Indian men will travel to Egmore, Chennai, for the Asian Championships. This tournament will help India prepare better for the Asian Games 2023.