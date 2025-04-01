Vandana Katariya, India's most-capped women's hockey player, announces end to glorious career

Double Olympian and veteran Indian women's hockey striker, Vandana Katariya, announced her retirement from the game on Tuesday (April 1). Vandana, who was part of an Indian women's hockey squad that created history by finishing fourth in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, ends her career as India's most-capped player.

The forward from Haridwar, who made her debut in 2009, played her last international during the India leg of the Women's FIH Pro League 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Vandana Katariya scored a total of 158 goals, including a memorable hat-trick in a must-win game against South Africa in the Tokyo Olympics.

Vandana, who for long spearheaded the Indian attack alongside the talismanic Rani Rampal, has been part of several momentous campaigns.

As a junior, Vandana was a key member of the team that won a bronze medal in the Junior World Cup in 2013. Having cemented her place in the senior side, Vandana captained the Indians to victory in the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy in Singapore.

In the absence of Rani Rampal, Vandana ended up as the highest scorer at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy in Donghae with Sjoerd Marijne's team finishing second.

Vandana Katariya witnessed her side narrowly miss a semifinal place in the 2018 Women's FIH World Cup 2018. Having scripted history at Tokyo 2021, Vandana played her 300th international at the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi.

"I still get goosebumps thinking about Tokyo" - Vandana Katariya recalls momentous Tokyo Olympic hat-trick

Vandana in action at the FIH Pro League Women - Source: Getty

Vandana Katariya's performance at the Tokyo Olympics, which remains etched in memory, happens to be one of her favourite moments as well.

The 32-year-old asserted that the Indians proved that they "belonged on that stage" after making it to the Olympic semifinals. Although the Indians played at the Rio Olympics, the team failed to win a single match in the competition making the 2021 outing all the more special.

“I still get goosebumps thinking about Tokyo. The Olympics are special, and that match against South Africa was one of the most emotional games of my life. I just wanted to give everything for my team, for my country. The hat-trick was special, but more than that, it was about proving that we belonged on that stage," she said.

A recipient of the Arjuna Award and the Padma Shri, Vandana stressed that although the decision to hang up her boots wasn't easy, she leaves with "immense pride, gratitude, and love."

"This decision wasn’t easy, but I know it’s the right time. Hockey has been my life for as long as I can remember, and wearing the Indian jersey was the greatest honour. But every journey has its course, and I leave with immense pride, gratitude, and love for the sport. Indian hockey is in great hands, and I will always be its biggest supporter,” Vandana added.

Vandana Katariya also won the Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for the Forward of the Year in 2021 before retaining the award a year later.

