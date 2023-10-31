Recounting Vandana Katariya's top-5 unforgettable moments as ace striker plays 300th international at Asian Champions Trophy

Ace striker Vandana Katariya is all set to become the first Indian woman to play 300 internationals when Janneke Schopman's side take on Japan in the fourth of their pool matches at the 2023 Asian Champion's Trophy in Ranchi on October 31.

Vandana has been at the forefront of an Indian team that transformed from being a primarily defensive unit to stunning the opposition with their speed and skill under the tutelage of former coach Sjoerd Marijne.

In the absence of Rani Rampal, the player from Uttar Pradesh is now India's most experienced striker in Janneke Schopman's new-look squad that have won all their matches thus far at the Ranchi Asian Champions Trophy.

Let's take a look at five unforgettable moments in the career of this double Olympian who has helped her side notch up some vital wins while also contributing during the course of a losing cause.

#5 India vs Wales - 2022 Commonwealth Games (Pool Match)

Vandana Katariya has been prolific for the Indians over the years

Although the match began at a frenetic pace with end-to-end forays, neither side could score early with India and Wales ending the first quarter of their pool game with no goals on the scoreboard.

The Indians earned their third PC four minutes before half-time with Gurjit Kaur taking the drag flick. Vandana Katariya scored off a rebound to give the Indians the lead which was doubled by Gurjit Kaur before the long breather.

Vandana Katariya very nearly scored India's third goal with a reverse hit off a PC deflection but goalkeeper Roseanne Thomas pulled off a brilliant save.

Not even Thomas could keep Vandana's diving deflection from entering the Welsh goal after Monika's clever drag flick to the right.

The Indian Eves beat Wales 3-1 before going on to clinch the bronze medal at Birmingham 2022. Vandana Katariya had played her part to the hilt.

#4 India vs China - 2018 Asian Champions Trophy (Pool Match)

Vandana and Monika in action at the Commonwealth Games

At the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy in Donghae, the Indian girls welcomed former coach Sjoerd Marijne who returned to coach the women's side after a short stint with the men's camp. Rani Rampal, however, was indisposed and not part of the team that left for Korea to defend their 2016 title.

Following a 4-1 win over Japan, the Indian eves faced China in the second game of their preliminaries.

A scintillating solo sprint down the left flank from Vandana Katariya followed by a spectacular well-directed tomahawk gave India the lead even before the Chinese had time to get themselves organized near the backlines.

The first goal, which was scored in the fourth minute of play, gave Marijne's chargers the momentum but the strikers refused to take their feet off the pedal.

Vandana Katariya, who displayed her speed while scoring the opening goal, provided a glimpse of her poaching skills as she tapped one after positioning herself at the goalmouth in the 11th minute.

Wen Dan reduced the deficit for the Chinese just before the end of the first quarter but Gurjit Kaur scored off a short corner midway through the final quarter to enable the Indians to come away with a creditable 3-1 victory.

#3 India vs Malaysia - 2018 Asian Champions Trophy (Pool Match)

The Indian women celebrate after scoring a vital goal

A day after trouncing the Chinese, the Indians were up against Malaysia in their next pool game.

Gurjit Kaur got the Indians off to a dream start as she directed her drag flick on target in the 17th minute. Early in the second half, the Malaysians crowded the defence as the Indians looked to double the lead.

With eight opposition players in their own circle and Monika for company, Vandana Katariya used her expertise to manufacture enough space to direct a goalbound shot that beat the Malaysian goalkeeper.

Vandana also made searing runs into the attacking third, testing the Malaysian defence on several ocassions and earned her second Player of the Match award at the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy.

The Indians beat Malaysia 3-2 en route to winning a silver medal after losing to South Korea in the Donghae final. Vandana Katariya deservedly picked up a Player of the Tournament Award.

#2 India vs Australia - 2022 Commonwealth Games (Semifinal)

Vandana Katariya in action against Australia

Rebecca Greiner had given the Australians an early lead in their 2022 Commonwealth Games semifinal against India. While the Indians kept themselves in the contest by not conceding a second, they were unable to convert the few short corners that came their way.

Australian goalkeeper Aleisha Power stood tall denying the Indians a couple of certain goals.

With twelve minutes left on the clock, Sushila Chanu and Vandana Katariya combined to make their way into the striking circle while Navneet Kaur was being double teamed.

Vandana Katariya helped the Indians draw level and force a shootout, which Janneke Schopman's team went on to loose.

Despite the defeat, the Indians had proven once again that they were capable of giving the best in the business a run for their money.

#1 India vs South Africa - 2021 Tokyo Olympics ( Pool Match)

The Indians very nearly scripted history in Tokyo

Vandana Katariya, who played her 200th international back in 2018, created history during the course of the Tokyo Olympics even as the Indians came within striking distance of a bronze medal.

In Tokyo, Rani Rampal and Co. went down 1-5 against a formidable Netherlands side before losing 0-2 to Germany.

A 1-4 loss against Great Britain had the Indians tethering on the brink before a narrow 1-0 win against Ireland enabled the team to remain in contention for a place in the knockouts.

The Indians had to beat South Africa to stand a chance of advancing to the next round.

A goal from open play set the ball rolling for the Indians with Vandana Katariya adding her name to the scoresheet as early as the fourth minute after a stupendous run from Navneet Kaur.

Vandana was back in business as she combined with Deep Grace Ekka to score off a penalty corner in the 17th minute after the African champions had levelled the score a couple of minutes earlier.

A short corner from captain Erin Hunter at the stroke of half time levelled things up for the South Africans and the Indians had everything to play for in the second half.

Neha Goyal ensured that the Indians regained the lead in the 32nd minute off a PC but a yellow card shown to Lalremsiami led to the South Africans scoring their third off Marizen Marais in the 39th minute.

A period of sustained pressure from the Indians led to a series of PCs in the final quarter. Rani Rampal went upstairs looking for a South African foot in the attacking circle which led to a follow-up PC in the 49th minute.

The Indians decided to try an indirect with Vandana Katariya dispatching one past goalkeeper Mbande Phumelela.

Vandana Katariya's hattrick helped the Indians pick up three vital points but they still needed Great Britain to beat Ireland to make the quarterfinals. The Indians not only made the quarterfinals, eventually, but went on to defeat mighty Australia 1-0 to come within striking distance of a historic medal in Tokyo.

The player who overcame many hurdles during her formative years has grown to be an indispensable part of Indian team who are now seeking to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games after their Asian Champions Trophy campaign.