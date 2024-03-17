Vandana Katariya's hat-trick goes in vain as Uttar Pradesh fail to qualify for Senior Women's National Hockey quarter-finals

Uttar Pradesh Hockey failed to qualify for the quarter-finals despite defeating Hockey Andhra Pradesh 11-2 in a Pool C encounter at the Senior Women's National Hockey on Saturday, March 16. Captain Vandana Katariya was the star performer of the day, scoring a hat-trick.

She scored her first goal in the 43rd minute of the game and one goal each in the 50th and 55th minutes. She received support from Shashikala (14'), Reetu Singh (27'), Mumtaz Khan (27' & 47'), Upsana Singh (35' & 46'), Swarnika Rawat (38'), and Simran Singh (57').

The two goal scorers for Andhra Pradesh were Kalyani Swarnapoodi (7') and Garlanka Varahalamma (57').

Earlier in the day, Chhatisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Bihar 2-0, courtesy of a goal each from Anisha Sahu (8') and Aanchal Sahu (51').

Meanwhile, Delhi Hockey defeated Kerala Hockey 4-1 in a Pool B encounter. Tanya opened the scoring for Delhi in the 21st minute, which Kerala's S Swetha later equalized in the 33rd minute of the game.

Sonali (37' & 59') scored a brace for Delhi, while Manisha found the back of the net in the 54th minute to ensure the national capital ended their campaign with a victory.

The remaining three games of the day turned out to be one-sided matches. Hockey Bengal defeated Telangana Hockey 11-0, and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu beat Hockey Gujarat 6-0.

In the last fixture of the day, Hockey Uttarakhand registered a 5-0 victory over Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Day 5 Fixtures (March 17) (All times in IST)

Here is the schedule for Day 5 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024:

Pool D - Le Puducherry Hockey vs Hockey Haryana, 7:00 AM

Pool E - Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Association of Odisha, 8:45 AM

Pool F - Hockey Rajasthan vs Hockey Mizoram, 10:30 AM

Pool F - Hockey Himachal vs Hockey Punjab, 5:15 PM

Pool G - Manipur Hockey vs Hockey Karnataka, 7:00 PM

