Vivek Sagar Prasad and team eye podium finish at upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup

Indian hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad has enunciated that senior players in the camp have helped the youngsters in their preparations. This comes ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup. Ahead of stepping onto the field Vivek and team are aiming for a podium finish.

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup is slated to commence on 24 November at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Playing regular matches against senior players who have been training in the SAI Centre has bolstered the young guns to strengthen their game.

The FIH Hockey Junior World Cup is scheduled to be held behind closed doors owing to the prevailing COVID-19 distress.

Vivek Sagar Prasad is all set to compete at the Junior Men World Cup scheduled to begin later this month. He also spoke about the competition.

"No doubt it will be a tough competition but we will continue to go by the mantra of taking one-match-at-a-time. Our first priority will be to top the group and make it to the quarter-finals," he said.

Vivek, who missed out on the 2016 FIH Junior Men's World Cup, is excited to compete at the upcoming hockey tournament. He could not be a part of the team due to injury.

Vivek further added that the players are highly motivated and are eager to play on their home ground in Bhubaneswar.

"Though there won't be any spectators, yet there is a lot of excitement among the players to just experience the facilities in Kalinga Stadium. Personally, for me too, I never had the opportunity of playing in the 2016 FIH Junior Men's World Cup as I had suffered an injury and eventually never made the team.

'I am really looking forward to use my experience with the Senior team to play my best hockey at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar. Our focus is to make it to the podium," Vivek added.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Pools:

Reigning champions and hosts India will look to defend the title once again.

Pool A: Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile.

Pool B: India, Canada, France and Poland.

Pool C: Netherlands, Spain, Korea and the United States.

Pool D: Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt

