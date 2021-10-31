Hockey Madhya Pradesh clinch 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021

Hockey Madhya Pradesh clinched the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Haryana 1-0 to bag the championship title.

Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta's (9') goal in the first few minutes against Hockey Haryana was the only one scored during the match. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh defense made sure the team provided no chance to their opponents to rebound throughout the match.

Meanwhile, Hockey Punjab sealed a thrilling 2-1 victory over Hockey Maharashtra to finish third in the hockey tournament. Captain Reena Rani (44') and Sarabdeep Kaur (50') scored goals for the winning side at the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021. Meanwhile, Priya Dubey (18') was the lone goal scorer for Maharashtra.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh delighted by the 1th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 victory

Hockey Madhya Pradesh Coach Vandana Uikey was elated by the team's efforts. Uikey was impressed with the team's fitness aspects and the ball possession during the match.

"It feels really good to win the tournament, especially because we have won the Hockey India Senior Women National Championship for the first time. It was a very close match. The players played very well. We had more ball possession than the other team," said Hockey Madhya Pradesh Coach Vandana Uikey while speaking about the victory.

Uikey hailed goalkeeper Deepa Sharma's efforts on the field as she managed to save several goals to help the team win the final.

"The players played an outstanding game. The fitness level shown by the team in the final was really good. That was an advantage for us. Our goalkeeper Deepa Sharma played outstandingly as well. She saved a lot of goals during the match. This tournament was a good experience for the team as well," Hockey Madhya Pradesh Coach Vandana Uikey added.

