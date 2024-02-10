The Indians registered their first win of the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League thanks to a scintillating goal from Deepika, who then went on to assist Salima Tete get onto the scoresheet against the USA.

India beat the USA 3-1 at the Kalinga Stadium, thus tilting the scales against the side they lost to by a lone goal at the Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi last month.

The home team will now head to the Birsa Munda Stadium where they will face China in the opening match of the second leg of the competition.

"India get their first win of season 5 #FIHProLeague against USA, with Deepika making a fantastic contribution by scoring and assisting a goal each!"

Ace striker Vandana Katariya picked out Deepika in the circle with an opportunistic pass, which initially looked to be a bit too fast for the Indian striker to latch onto.

Deepika did well to lunge full-stretch before trapping the ball even as the USA defenders anticipated that she would pass the ball back to Vandana who was heading towards goal.

With space on hand, Deepika balanced herself perfectly before executing a lethal tomahawk that beat Kealsie Robles from a near-impossible angle.

Deepika, however, was far from done and went to manufacture a third goal for her team on a day when the 20-year-old forward was in unstoppable form.

Deepika's scorching run helps Salima Tete seal the deal against USA in FIH Women's Hockey Pro League

The Indians will now play the second leg of the Women's Hockey Pro League

With four minutes left to play and the USA closing in on India's 2-1 lead, an inspired Deepika put the match beyond the opposition's reach much to the delight of coach Janneke Schopman, who jumped with joy.

With a burst of speed, Deepika sprinted in from the flank, maneuvering the ball with a one-handed grip even as she dodged her way past two advancing defenders.

With four American players in pursuit, Deepika weaved her way between a couple of them while evading the other two before unleashing a stinging goalbound shot.

With the goalkeeper beaten all ends up, Salima Tete tapped the ball in to score a well-deserved goal even as the Indians veered ahead with a 3-1 lead that stayed put until the final hooter.

After losing a close game to China 1-2, the Savita Punia-led side went down fighting against World Cup and Olympic champions, the Netherlands, 1-3 in their second match of the Women's Hockey Pro League.

An unfortunate 0-3 loss to Australia put the hosts on the backfoot but the comeback win against the USA augurs well for the Indians before they begin another round of matches against the same teams in Rourkela.

India will square off with China at the Birsa Munda Stadium on February 12 as the next round of the India leg of the Women's Hockey Pro League takes off in Rourkela.