[WATCH] Hockey India shares heartwarming video of Indian fans lighting up Ranchi's atmosphere by dancing to tunes

Fans have often turned out in huge numbers to support the Indian hockey teams, be it at the Shivaji Hockey Stadium in New Delhi, Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, or any other venue.

The same was the case during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in 2023 and the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers earlier this year too that took place in Ranchi.

Hockey India shared a clip of fans dancing to tunes and creating an electrifying atmosphere at the venue during the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in January 2024.

A message on the video wrote:

"Indian fans are something else."

India to host Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 in Bhubaneswar and Ranchi

The Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 is currently underway in Bhubaneswar with five nations, including hosts India, the Netherlands China, Australia, and the United States competing in the India leg.

Indian women have made a poor start to the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24, having lost both games so far. They are sixth in the points table with a goal difference of -3, having scored a couple of goals and conceded five.

They lost their season opener 2-1 against top-ranked nation China, with veteran player Vanadana Karatirya scoring India's only goal in the match.

Meanwhile, they squared off against the Netherlands in their second outing. The Women in Blue lost the match 3-1, with Navneet Kaur scoring India's only goal.

India will play their upcoming match in the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 against Australia on Wednesday, February 7. The match will be hosted at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The next leg of the competition will take place in Rourkela from February 12 to 18.

