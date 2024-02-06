Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Full schedule, match timings IST and live-streaming details

The Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 will take place across six cities between December 7, 2023, and June 29, 2024. There are nine teams competing in the tournament - the United States, Australia, China, the Netherlands, India, Argentina, Germany, Belgium, and Great Britain.

The first leg of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 took place at the Santiago del Estero in Argentina between December 7 and 12. Meanwhile, the India leg of the competition will take place in Bhubaneshwar (February 3-9) and Ranchi (February 12-18).

Another set of matches will take place in Santiago del Estero, Argentina from February 15 to 20 between hosts Argentina, Belgium, and Germany. There will be a long break in between before the league resumes on May 22.

The next leg of the competition will take place in Antwerp, Belgium from May 22 - June 2. Meanwhile, the London leg of the tournament will commence on June 1 and will conclude on June 13.

Utrecht and Amsterdam will host the last two legs of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 from June 22-25 and June 27-29, respectively.

Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Santiago del Estero, Argentina (December 7-12)

Thursday, December 7

Argentina vs Great Britain, 3:30 AM

Friday, December 8

Great Britain vs Netherlands, 3:30 AM

Saturday, December 9

Argentina vs Netherlands, 3:30 AM

Sunday, December 10

Argentina vs Great Britain, 3:30 AM

Monday, December 11

Netherlands vs Great Britain, 3:30 AM

Tuesday, December 112

Argentina vs Netherlands, 3:30 AM

Bhubaneshwar, India (February 3-9)

Saturday, February 3

United States vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM

China vs India, 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 4

China vs Australia, 5:30 PM

India vs Netherlands, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, February 6

China vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM

United States vs Australia, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, February 7

China vs United States, 5:30 PM

India vs Australia, 7:30 PM

Friday, February 9

Netherlands vs Australia, 5:30 PM

India vs United States, 7:30 PM

Rourkela, India (February 12-18)

Monday, February 12

Netherlands vs United States, 5:30 PM

China vs India, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, February 14

Australia vs China, 5:30 PM

Netherlands vs India, 7:30 PM

Thursday, February 15

Australia vs United States, 1:30 PM

Netherlands vs China, 3:30 PM

Saturday, February 17

United States vs China, 5:30 PM

Australia vs India, 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 18

Australia vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM

United States vs India, 7:30 PM

Santiago del Estero, Argentina (February 15-20)

Thursday, February 15

Argentina vs Belgium, 6:00 AM

Friday, February 16

Belgium vs Germany, 6:00 AM

Saturday, February 17

Argentina vs Germany, 6:00 AM

Sunday, February 18

Argentina vs Belgium, 6:00 AM

Monday, February 19

Germany vs Belgium, 6:00 AM

Tuesday, February 20

Argentina vs Germany, 6:00 AM

Antwerp, Belgium (May 22 - June 2)

Wednesday, May 22

India vs Argentina, 3:45 PM

Belgium vs United States, 8:15 PM

Thursday, May 23

United States vs Argentina, 5:45 PM

Belgium vs India, 10:15 PM

Saturday, May 25

Argentina vs United States, 3:15 PM

India vs Belgium, 5:30 PM

Sunday, May 26

Argentina vs India, 3:15 PM

United States vs Belgium, 5:30 PM

Wednesday, May 29

China vs Argentina, 3:15 PM

Belgium vs Australia, 8:00 PM

Thursday, May 30

Australia vs Argentina, 5:45 PM

Belgium vs China, 10:30 PM

Saturday, June 1

Argentina vs Australia, 3:15 PM

China vs Belgium, 7:45 PM

Sunday, June 2

Australia vs Belgium, 5:30 PM

Argentina vs China, 10:00 PM

London, England (June 1-13)

Saturday, June 1

Great Britain vs United States, 7:00 PM

Germany vs India, 9:45 PM

Sunday, June 2

Great Britain vs India, 7:00 PM

Germany vs United States, 9:45 PM

Wednesday, June 5

Great Britain vs China, 3:30 PM

United States vs Germany, 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 6

China vs Germany, 4:30 PM

United States vs Great Britain, 10:15 PM

Saturday, June 8

India vs Germany, 2:30 PM

Great Britain vs Australia, 4:45 PM

Sunday, June 9

Germany vs Australia, 2:30 PM

India vs Great Britain, 4:45 PM

Tuesday, June 11

China vs Great Britain, 5:45 PM

Australia vs Germany, 10:15 PM

Wednesday, June 12

China vs Germany, 6:45 PM

Thursday, June 13

Australia vs Great Britain, 12:30 AM

Utrecht, Netherlands (June 22-25)

Saturday, June 22

Netherlands vs Germany, 7:30 PM

Monday, June 24

Great Britain vs Germany, 6:30 PM

Netherlands vs Belgium, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, June 25

Great Britain vs Belgium, 9:00 PM

Amsterdam, Netherlands (June 27-29)

Thursday, June 27

Germany vs Great Britain, 5:30 PM

Friday, June 28

Belgium vs Netherlands, 10:30 PM

Saturday, June 29

Belgium vs Great Britain, 8:00 PM

Germany vs Netherlands, 10:30 PM

Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Telecast and live-streaming details

The Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Moreover, fans in India can catch the live action of all matches only on the Sports18 Network.