Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Full schedule, match timings IST and live-streaming details

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 06, 2024 15:00 IST
Hockey - Commonwealth Games: Day 8
Hockey - Commonwealth Games: Day 8

The Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 will take place across six cities between December 7, 2023, and June 29, 2024. There are nine teams competing in the tournament - the United States, Australia, China, the Netherlands, India, Argentina, Germany, Belgium, and Great Britain.

The first leg of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 took place at the Santiago del Estero in Argentina between December 7 and 12. Meanwhile, the India leg of the competition will take place in Bhubaneshwar (February 3-9) and Ranchi (February 12-18).

Another set of matches will take place in Santiago del Estero, Argentina from February 15 to 20 between hosts Argentina, Belgium, and Germany. There will be a long break in between before the league resumes on May 22.

The next leg of the competition will take place in Antwerp, Belgium from May 22 - June 2. Meanwhile, the London leg of the tournament will commence on June 1 and will conclude on June 13.

Utrecht and Amsterdam will host the last two legs of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 from June 22-25 and June 27-29, respectively.

Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Santiago del Estero, Argentina (December 7-12)

Thursday, December 7

Argentina vs Great Britain, 3:30 AM

Friday, December 8

Great Britain vs Netherlands, 3:30 AM

Saturday, December 9

Argentina vs Netherlands, 3:30 AM

Sunday, December 10

Argentina vs Great Britain, 3:30 AM

Monday, December 11

Netherlands vs Great Britain, 3:30 AM

Tuesday, December 112

Argentina vs Netherlands, 3:30 AM

Bhubaneshwar, India (February 3-9)

Saturday, February 3

United States vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM

China vs India, 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 4

China vs Australia, 5:30 PM

India vs Netherlands, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, February 6

China vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM

United States vs Australia, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, February 7

China vs United States, 5:30 PM

India vs Australia, 7:30 PM

Friday, February 9

Netherlands vs Australia, 5:30 PM

India vs United States, 7:30 PM

Rourkela, India (February 12-18)

Monday, February 12

Netherlands vs United States, 5:30 PM

China vs India, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, February 14

Australia vs China, 5:30 PM

Netherlands vs India, 7:30 PM

Thursday, February 15

Australia vs United States, 1:30 PM

Netherlands vs China, 3:30 PM

Saturday, February 17

United States vs China, 5:30 PM

Australia vs India, 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 18

Australia vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM

United States vs India, 7:30 PM

Santiago del Estero, Argentina (February 15-20)

Thursday, February 15

Argentina vs Belgium, 6:00 AM

Friday, February 16

Belgium vs Germany, 6:00 AM

Saturday, February 17

Argentina vs Germany, 6:00 AM

Sunday, February 18

Argentina vs Belgium, 6:00 AM

Monday, February 19

Germany vs Belgium, 6:00 AM

Tuesday, February 20

Argentina vs Germany, 6:00 AM

Antwerp, Belgium (May 22 - June 2)

Wednesday, May 22

India vs Argentina, 3:45 PM

Belgium vs United States, 8:15 PM

Thursday, May 23

United States vs Argentina, 5:45 PM

Belgium vs India, 10:15 PM

Saturday, May 25

Argentina vs United States, 3:15 PM

India vs Belgium, 5:30 PM

Sunday, May 26

Argentina vs India, 3:15 PM

United States vs Belgium, 5:30 PM

Wednesday, May 29

China vs Argentina, 3:15 PM

Belgium vs Australia, 8:00 PM

Thursday, May 30

Australia vs Argentina, 5:45 PM

Belgium vs China, 10:30 PM

Saturday, June 1

Argentina vs Australia, 3:15 PM

China vs Belgium, 7:45 PM

Sunday, June 2

Australia vs Belgium, 5:30 PM

Argentina vs China, 10:00 PM

London, England (June 1-13)

Saturday, June 1

Great Britain vs United States, 7:00 PM

Germany vs India, 9:45 PM

Sunday, June 2

Great Britain vs India, 7:00 PM

Germany vs United States, 9:45 PM

Wednesday, June 5

Great Britain vs China, 3:30 PM

United States vs Germany, 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 6

China vs Germany, 4:30 PM

United States vs Great Britain, 10:15 PM

Saturday, June 8

India vs Germany, 2:30 PM

Great Britain vs Australia, 4:45 PM

Sunday, June 9

Germany vs Australia, 2:30 PM

India vs Great Britain, 4:45 PM

Tuesday, June 11

China vs Great Britain, 5:45 PM

Australia vs Germany, 10:15 PM

Wednesday, June 12

China vs Germany, 6:45 PM

Thursday, June 13

Australia vs Great Britain, 12:30 AM

Utrecht, Netherlands (June 22-25)

Saturday, June 22

Netherlands vs Germany, 7:30 PM

Monday, June 24

Great Britain vs Germany, 6:30 PM

Netherlands vs Belgium, 11:30 PM

Tuesday, June 25

Great Britain vs Belgium, 9:00 PM

Amsterdam, Netherlands (June 27-29)

Thursday, June 27

Germany vs Great Britain, 5:30 PM

Friday, June 28

Belgium vs Netherlands, 10:30 PM

Saturday, June 29

Belgium vs Great Britain, 8:00 PM

Germany vs Netherlands, 10:30 PM

Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Telecast and live-streaming details

The Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Moreover, fans in India can catch the live action of all matches only on the Sports18 Network.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...