Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Full schedule, match timings IST and live-streaming details

The Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 will take place across six cities between December 7, 2023, and June 29, 2024. There are nine teams competing in the tournament - the United States, Australia, China, the Netherlands, India, Argentina, Germany, Belgium, and Great Britain.
The first leg of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 took place at the Santiago del Estero in Argentina between December 7 and 12. Meanwhile, the India leg of the competition will take place in Bhubaneshwar (February 3-9) and Ranchi (February 12-18).
Another set of matches will take place in Santiago del Estero, Argentina from February 15 to 20 between hosts Argentina, Belgium, and Germany. There will be a long break in between before the league resumes on May 22.
The next leg of the competition will take place in Antwerp, Belgium from May 22 - June 2. Meanwhile, the London leg of the tournament will commence on June 1 and will conclude on June 13.
Utrecht and Amsterdam will host the last two legs of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 from June 22-25 and June 27-29, respectively.
Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Santiago del Estero, Argentina (December 7-12)
Thursday, December 7
Argentina vs Great Britain, 3:30 AM
Friday, December 8
Great Britain vs Netherlands, 3:30 AM
Saturday, December 9
Argentina vs Netherlands, 3:30 AM
Sunday, December 10
Argentina vs Great Britain, 3:30 AM
Monday, December 11
Netherlands vs Great Britain, 3:30 AM
Tuesday, December 112
Argentina vs Netherlands, 3:30 AM
Bhubaneshwar, India (February 3-9)
Saturday, February 3
United States vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM
China vs India, 7:30 PM
Sunday, February 4
China vs Australia, 5:30 PM
India vs Netherlands, 7:30 PM
Tuesday, February 6
China vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM
United States vs Australia, 7:30 PM
Wednesday, February 7
China vs United States, 5:30 PM
India vs Australia, 7:30 PM
Friday, February 9
Netherlands vs Australia, 5:30 PM
India vs United States, 7:30 PM
Rourkela, India (February 12-18)
Monday, February 12
Netherlands vs United States, 5:30 PM
China vs India, 7:30 PM
Wednesday, February 14
Australia vs China, 5:30 PM
Netherlands vs India, 7:30 PM
Thursday, February 15
Australia vs United States, 1:30 PM
Netherlands vs China, 3:30 PM
Saturday, February 17
United States vs China, 5:30 PM
Australia vs India, 7:30 PM
Sunday, February 18
Australia vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM
United States vs India, 7:30 PM
Santiago del Estero, Argentina (February 15-20)
Thursday, February 15
Argentina vs Belgium, 6:00 AM
Friday, February 16
Belgium vs Germany, 6:00 AM
Saturday, February 17
Argentina vs Germany, 6:00 AM
Sunday, February 18
Argentina vs Belgium, 6:00 AM
Monday, February 19
Germany vs Belgium, 6:00 AM
Tuesday, February 20
Argentina vs Germany, 6:00 AM
Antwerp, Belgium (May 22 - June 2)
Wednesday, May 22
India vs Argentina, 3:45 PM
Belgium vs United States, 8:15 PM
Thursday, May 23
United States vs Argentina, 5:45 PM
Belgium vs India, 10:15 PM
Saturday, May 25
Argentina vs United States, 3:15 PM
India vs Belgium, 5:30 PM
Sunday, May 26
Argentina vs India, 3:15 PM
United States vs Belgium, 5:30 PM
Wednesday, May 29
China vs Argentina, 3:15 PM
Belgium vs Australia, 8:00 PM
Thursday, May 30
Australia vs Argentina, 5:45 PM
Belgium vs China, 10:30 PM
Saturday, June 1
Argentina vs Australia, 3:15 PM
China vs Belgium, 7:45 PM
Sunday, June 2
Australia vs Belgium, 5:30 PM
Argentina vs China, 10:00 PM
London, England (June 1-13)
Saturday, June 1
Great Britain vs United States, 7:00 PM
Germany vs India, 9:45 PM
Sunday, June 2
Great Britain vs India, 7:00 PM
Germany vs United States, 9:45 PM
Wednesday, June 5
Great Britain vs China, 3:30 PM
United States vs Germany, 8:00 PM
Thursday, June 6
China vs Germany, 4:30 PM
United States vs Great Britain, 10:15 PM
Saturday, June 8
India vs Germany, 2:30 PM
Great Britain vs Australia, 4:45 PM
Sunday, June 9
Germany vs Australia, 2:30 PM
India vs Great Britain, 4:45 PM
Tuesday, June 11
China vs Great Britain, 5:45 PM
Australia vs Germany, 10:15 PM
Wednesday, June 12
China vs Germany, 6:45 PM
Thursday, June 13
Australia vs Great Britain, 12:30 AM
Utrecht, Netherlands (June 22-25)
Saturday, June 22
Netherlands vs Germany, 7:30 PM
Monday, June 24
Great Britain vs Germany, 6:30 PM
Netherlands vs Belgium, 11:30 PM
Tuesday, June 25
Great Britain vs Belgium, 9:00 PM
Amsterdam, Netherlands (June 27-29)
Thursday, June 27
Germany vs Great Britain, 5:30 PM
Friday, June 28
Belgium vs Netherlands, 10:30 PM
Saturday, June 29
Belgium vs Great Britain, 8:00 PM
Germany vs Netherlands, 10:30 PM
Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Telecast and live-streaming details
The Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Moreover, fans in India can catch the live action of all matches only on the Sports18 Network.