"We want to get some wins in Australia and also see where we are" - Craig Fulton on improving India's record against kookaburras

Indian men's hockey team coach Craig Fulton aims to register a few wins in Australia to find the strengths of the team with the vision of the Paris Olympics on his foresight.

The Indian team is scheduled to play a five-match series against the Tokyo Olympics silver medallists from April 6 to April 13 in Perth. These matches will be key to the Men in Blue's preparations for the Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to start on July 26.

According to the official website of the International Hockey Federation, Australia has a dominating record of 50 wins (60.44%) next to India's 16 wins (22.22%) in both teams' 72 meetings since 1960.

Speaking to Sportstar ahead of the Indian team's departure Down Under on Monday, April 1, Craig Fulton acknowledged the superiority of Australia. Still, the South African advocated for a shift in momentum on the upcoming tour. He said:

"Australia is the form team at the moment so it’s always nice to test yourself against them. I have had a look at history and there have been some tours to Australia that haven’t gone well."

"But we are looking to improve that, we want to get some wins in Australia and also see where we are. It comes at a nice time because you have enough time to fix some things or keep doing the right things."

India recently suffered back-to-back defeats to Australia in the Indian leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24. A 4-6 grueling defeat in Bhubaneswar was followed by a 2-2 draw in Rourkela, though Australia won the penalty shootout 3-0.

The fourth-ranked Indian side is clubbed in Pool B of the Paris Olympics men's hockey event. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side is considered to be part of a 'Group of Death', involving teams such as New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, Ireland, and Belgium.

India will play their opening game against New Zealand on July 27 while their match against Australia is slated for August 2. Speaking on the goals of this team for the quadrennial showpiece, Fulton said:

“I always say there is a realistic goal and an ideal goal – the ideal one is to win any time you play a tournament. But then there is the realistic goal about where we are placed right now."

"We are fourth in the world, there are a lot of good teams and in an Olympic year, teams do more. It’s exciting to see where everyone is now but, four months away, what still needs to be done to actually peak at the right time -- that’s what everyone is trying to do."

Hockey India named a 27-member squad for India's tour of Australia. It should be noted that the size of a Paris Olympics squad is limited to just 16 members. This will be the apt moment for players to perform to cement their place in that Olympic squad.