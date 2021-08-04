'Well Fought!': Twitter urges Indian women's hockey team to focus on bronze medal match after narrow loss to Argentina

Despite putting in all they had, the Indian women's hockey team fell short in their semi-final encounter against Argentina. India took an early lead in the game. However, Argentina's resilience helped them get back into the game and eventually walk off with a 2-1 win. Here's more on what happened during the semi-final encounter between the two teams.
India fail to overcome Argentinian resilience
The loss comes as a big disappointment to the Indian team. However, they can only be proud of the tremendous efforts put in throughout the course of the tournament. Gurjit Kaur started the game by scoring from a penalty corner. However, India failed to build on the lead and Argentina crawled their way back to score two goals and win the game.
Argentina's captain Maria Barrionuevo was magnificent today. She scored an equalizer in the second quarter to level things going into the half-time break. The third quarter was dominated by Argentina. They had ample chances and kept making circle penetrations to put pressure on the Indian defense. The pressure paid off when Maria Barrionuevo scored her goal to give Argentina the lead.
Knowing that they were a goal behind, India came out strong in the 4th quarter. However, Argentina's resolute defense held on to the lead to clinch a 2-1 victory against India.
Fans react to the Indian women's team's terrific efforts in the semis
The Indian women's team have had a rollercoaster of an Olympic campaign. Despite losing 3 games on the trot, the Indians came back strong and battled their way into the semis. Fans appreciated the terrific efforts put in by the team and wished them the best for the bronze medal match.
