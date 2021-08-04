'Well Fought!': Twitter urges Indian women's hockey team to focus on bronze medal match after narrow loss to Argentina

Despite putting in all they had, the Indian women's hockey team fell short in their semi-final encounter against Argentina. India took an early lead in the game. However, Argentina's resilience helped them get back into the game and eventually walk off with a 2-1 win. Here's more on what happened during the semi-final encounter between the two teams.

India fail to overcome Argentinian resilience

The loss comes as a big disappointment to the Indian team. However, they can only be proud of the tremendous efforts put in throughout the course of the tournament. Gurjit Kaur started the game by scoring from a penalty corner. However, India failed to build on the lead and Argentina crawled their way back to score two goals and win the game.

Argentina's captain Maria Barrionuevo was magnificent today. She scored an equalizer in the second quarter to level things going into the half-time break. The third quarter was dominated by Argentina. They had ample chances and kept making circle penetrations to put pressure on the Indian defense. The pressure paid off when Maria Barrionuevo scored her goal to give Argentina the lead.

Knowing that they were a goal behind, India came out strong in the 4th quarter. However, Argentina's resolute defense held on to the lead to clinch a 2-1 victory against India.

Fans react to the Indian women's team's terrific efforts in the semis

The Indian women's team have had a rollercoaster of an Olympic campaign. Despite losing 3 games on the trot, the Indians came back strong and battled their way into the semis. Fans appreciated the terrific efforts put in by the team and wished them the best for the bronze medal match.

Tremendous passion and fighting spirit from Indian women's hockey team!



It's been a great and historic journey by our girls till #TokyoOlympics2020

semi-final.



We will all rally behind you for the #Bronze



All the best. pic.twitter.com/L53VVhCucX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2021

That last deflection by Navneet. That last gasp save by their goalkeeper. That's where it finally ended. First semi-finals for Indian women's hockey. The first of many. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 4, 2021

They played so well. So so well. Forget about improving & going up a level in the next few years. They've changed the course of Indian women's hockey in one match. This loss is heartbreaking. But this loss is also a sign of things to come. There'll be no looking back now.#Hockey pic.twitter.com/pcRlSsCIl7 — Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) August 4, 2021

I am so so Proud of Indian Women's Hockey Team ❤️.

Also they got the deserved limelight which will help the sport down the line.



Onwards and upwards from here. pic.twitter.com/EMv5PxZv1u — Nik (@IRONlK) August 4, 2021

The fighting spirit displayed at the hockey field by the Indian Women hockey team is exemplary.



No matter the result, they remain India’s heroes. They have shown that despite the hurdles, one must dare to dream.

I wish them all the luck as they play for Bronze next. #Cheer4India — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) August 4, 2021

Regardless of the results, the Indian women's #hockey team played fantastically!!! — Vrinda Bhandari (@VrindaBhandari) August 4, 2021

The way the Indian women's hockey team fought till the end, this team doesn't give up!!!



That's why we love them ❤️ #Tokyo2020 — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 4, 2021

Heartbreaking loss for the Indian women's hockey team in the semis after a very hard fought match. I was honestly rooting the most for them, nonetheless, an effort to be very proud of. They're all champions for us — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) August 4, 2021

they lost by 1-2, but they won a billion hearts as well. well fought, playing your hearts out. going for the goal till the last second.

It's not over yet. fight for bronze.

Indian Women's hockey has a great future. a billion new fans are born today.#hockey #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Priyank Dedhia (@priyankde) August 4, 2021

Historic match! Well played, Indian Women’s Hockey Team.

We all are very proud of what you all have achieved.



All the best for the next match. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/jwEYcJJa0u — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 4, 2021

First time in history, women's hockey team entered in to Olympic's semifinal and that was historic and golden moment for entire country 👏 Losing in semifinal against No.2 side Argentina but still these girls can won first medal in women's hockey for country 🇮🇳 Best of Luck 🤞 pic.twitter.com/L7kynybmIQ — Narmada Info (@NarmadaInfor) August 4, 2021

If anybody truly punched above their weight at the #Tokyo #Olympics , it’s the Indian women’s #hockey team @TheHockeyIndia — smitha nair (@smitharnair) August 4, 2021

The same aggression hopefully they continue we can come out with a 🏅 still — MN MITHUN (@itsme_mnm) August 4, 2021

Not disappointed, not disappointed at all.



India played very well against a far superior team, losing only by one goal.



Go for #Bronze, ladies! #Hockey #TeamIndia #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Sd3yImmzon — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) August 4, 2021

Whatever be the outcome, the efforts and zeal of Women's Hockey team throughout the tournament has left every Indian proud and in admiration.



The contest for Bronze medal is still alive and we are cheering for all our champions!#womenshockey #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Hockey pic.twitter.com/0c0Aw0JlDi — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) August 4, 2021

