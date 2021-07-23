"Why take half the screen?": Upset fans slam broadcaster for showing Anurag Thakur during India Olympics opening ceremony

Olympics 2021 is underway in Tokyo. The opening ceremony of the world's biggest sporting event is being watched by millions of fans across the world. India has sent 119 athletes to compete in 18 sporting events in Tokyo.

The opening ceremony saw 20 Indian athletes walk through the National Stadium in Tokyo. But the lakhs of Indians who were glued to the television to take a glimpse of India's biggest sporting stars were left disappointed. Here's what infuriated the fans watching the opening ceremony.

What happened during the opening ceremony telecast?

The Indians were placed in the 21st position to enter the stadium. As the Indian athletes, led by Manpreet Singh and Mary Kom, walked in, the telecast went onto a split-screen setup. Half of the screen showed the athletes and the other half showed Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The official Indian broadcasting rights for the Olympics belong to Sony Sports Network. This angered many fans, as they got to see their sporting stars on the grandest stage after 5 long years. Fans took to Twitter to express how they felt about the whole situation

Twitter reacts to Olympic Ceremony telecast incident

Since the incident, Indian fans have flooded Twitter with tweets expressing their disappointment.

Anurag Thakur taking up half the screen just as the Indian contingent walk out. Not done. Not done at all. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) July 23, 2021

The damn audacity of these broadcasters to give half of the screen to Anurag thakur instead of focusing on the Indian contingent🤦 pic.twitter.com/f8dBxeUmdt — Nilesh (@IsoCyanide_7) July 23, 2021

Why the hell was there a split screen of Indian Olympic team with Anurag Thakur?!?!? Literally waited 5 years to see our contingent walking and we have to watch Anurag Thakur waving his hand!! pic.twitter.com/45dzzmD5NO — Ashish Kumar Rai (@ashish_raiii) July 23, 2021

You wait 4 years to see Indian players in opening ceremony and not the sports minister, you spoiled our golden moment. @SonySportsIndia pic.twitter.com/7Wtfg5GeFc — Bikash Chand Katoch (@KatochBikash) July 23, 2021

Just be happy Anurag Thakur wasn't carrying the flag at the march-past. #OpeningCeremony — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) July 23, 2021

You'd think that when the Indian contingent is shown on sceen as they walk out at the Parade of Nations at @Tokyo2020, it would be all about the athletes. You would think, and you would hope. And you'd be proven wrong. — Shahid Judge (@shahidthejudge) July 23, 2021

Show the bloody Indian participants. Don't show Anurag Thakur. Infuriating. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) July 23, 2021

Could you guys enjoy our 19 athletes marching along at the #Tokyo2020 opening ceremony??

Anurag Thakur waving the flag had to occupy half the frame no? @SonySportsIndia — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) July 23, 2021

Sonyliv just showed Anurag Thakur sitting on a sofa waving flag on half of the screen when Indian contingent walked in and the commentator actually talked about him instead of the athletes 🤷‍♂️ — dorku (@Dorkstar) July 23, 2021

Goodness sony, they literally showed anurag thakur in half the screen and the Indian contingent in half, who wants to see that fraud

Couldn't even see the athletes properly🤦@SonySportsIndia — AdhiBala (@thangapushpam16) July 23, 2021

This was so irritating and annoying. Focus isn’t even on athletes here. What was the need of showing Anurag Thakur here, and reducing screen size of Indian athletes!



This is what is wrong with India! Not done 👎 #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/kOcRq63WRw — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) July 23, 2021

Excellent from @ddsportschannel For those of us who’d like to witness & appreciate the moment again, as it should. https://t.co/78tM2KUzH2 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) July 23, 2021

Waiting eagerly to see the Indian contingent parade at the #Olympics only to be blessed by #AnuragThakur robbing half the screen. The politics in this country disgust me.... #India pic.twitter.com/TM3uztOmGK — #Cricfan (@ThatShortArmJab) July 23, 2021

