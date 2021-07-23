"Why take half the screen?": Upset fans slam broadcaster for showing Anurag Thakur during India Olympics opening ceremony

Olympics 2021 is underway in Tokyo. The opening ceremony of the world's biggest sporting event is being watched by millions of fans across the world. India has sent 119 athletes to compete in 18 sporting events in Tokyo.
The opening ceremony saw 20 Indian athletes walk through the National Stadium in Tokyo. But the lakhs of Indians who were glued to the television to take a glimpse of India's biggest sporting stars were left disappointed. Here's what infuriated the fans watching the opening ceremony.
What happened during the opening ceremony telecast?
The Indians were placed in the 21st position to enter the stadium. As the Indian athletes, led by Manpreet Singh and Mary Kom, walked in, the telecast went onto a split-screen setup. Half of the screen showed the athletes and the other half showed Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.
The official Indian broadcasting rights for the Olympics belong to Sony Sports Network. This angered many fans, as they got to see their sporting stars on the grandest stage after 5 long years. Fans took to Twitter to express how they felt about the whole situation
Twitter reacts to Olympic Ceremony telecast incident
Since the incident, Indian fans have flooded Twitter with tweets expressing their disappointment.
