Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India lose 2-7 to the Netherlands in the final

Netherlands handed India a humiliating 7-2 defeat in the summit clash of the Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 on Saturday, January 27. The match took place at the Hockey Oman Venue in Al Amarat 119, Oman.

Janneke Van De Venne opened the scoring for the Dutch in the second minute. Bente Van Der Veldt extended the Netherlands' lead by scoring twice in the first half. She found the back of the net of field goals in the fourth and eighth minutes.

Lana Kalse (11'), Sosha Benninga (13'), and Janneke Van De Venne (14') struck a goal each in the first half to ensure the Netherlands took a comfortable 6-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Coming into the second half, India were trailing by six goals in the crucial encounter. Jyoti Chhatri scored a goal in the 20th minute, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal found the back of the net in the 23rd minute to keep India's hopes alive.

Lana Kalse put one past the Indian goalkeeper in the 27th minute to seal the deal for the Netherlands. Riding on the back of Janneke Van De Venne, Bente Van Der Veldt, and Lana Kalse's braces, the Dutch emerged as champions of the Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024.

Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Results (January 28)

Here are the complete results from the final day of the Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024:

15th-16th Place - Zambia 11-3 Oman

13th-14th Place - Thailand 5-3 Paraguay

11th-12th Place - Fiji 3-8 Australia

9th-10th Place - Namibia 0-2 United States

7th-8th Place - Ukraine 6-0 New Zealand

5th-6th Place - Uruguay 8-4 Malaysia

3rd-4th Place - Poland 4-2 South Africa

Final - Netherlands 7-2 India

ALSO READ | Men's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details