Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Netherlands

Netherlands are placed atop the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 Points Table with 18 points, having won all six matches they've played thus far in the competition.

China are second in the standings with six points and a goal difference of four, having won both games they've played so far in the ongoing edition of the Women's FIH Pro League.

Meanwhile, Argentina are third in the standings with five points from four matches, having won one match, lost a couple of them, and drawn a game, with one shootout bonus. The Los Leones have a negative goal difference of -8.

Great Britain are fourth in the points table with one point and a negative goal difference of -13. They registered three losses and one loss via a shootout.

Germany and Belgium are fifth and sixth in the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 standings with zero points each. Both nations are yet to begin their campaign at the competition.

India find themselves seventh in the points table with zero points and a negative score difference of -3, having lost both games in the India leg. They have registered two consecutive losses in the Bhubaneswar leg matches.

Australia and the United States are placed eighth and ninth in the standings with zero points, having lost their respective matches in the tournament. They have a negative score difference of -3 and -7, respectively.

Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24: Fixtures (Tuesday - February 6, 2024)

Two matches will take place on Tuesday (February 6) in the Bhuneshwar leg of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24. China vs Netherlands and the United States vs Australia are the two matches that will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

Tuesday, February 6

China vs Netherlands, 5:30 PM

United States vs Australia, 7:30 PM

ALSO READ | FIH Pro League 2023/24: How to purchase tickets for the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela leg matches?