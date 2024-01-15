Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs India, Match 8

Germany and Japan played out a thrilling 1-1 draw on Day 2 of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 on Sunday (January 15) in Ranchi.

Germany and Japan have retained the top two positions in the Pool A standings with four points each. Both teams have won and drawn one from a couple of games each.

Germany are placed atop the Pool A standings with a better goal difference of three, while Japan are placed second with a goal difference of two.

Meanwhile, Chile are placed third in the standings with three points, having won and lost one game each. They started their campaign with a 0-3 loss against Germany and followed it up with a 6-0 victory against the Czech Republic.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the Pool A standings, having lost both games they've played thus far. They have a negative goal difference of -8.

Pool A Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Germany 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4 2 Japan 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4 3 Chile 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 3 4 Czech Republic 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0

Speaking of the Pool B standings, the United States are placed atop the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 points table with six points. They have registered two wins from as many games and have a goal difference of three.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and India are placed second and third in the standings, respectively. Both teams have three points each, having won and lost one match apiece.

Italy, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the Pool B points table with zero points. They have lost a couple of games and have a negative goal difference of -5.

Pool B Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 United States 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 2 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 3 India 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 4 Italy 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Ranchi: Day 2 Results (January 14)

Pool A - Chile beat Czech Republic 6-0

Pool A - Japan drew with Germany 1-1

Pool B - United States beat Italy 2-0

Pool B - India beat New Zealand 3-1