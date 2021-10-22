Youngsters put up impressive perfomances at 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021

Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Puducherry Hockey teams registered victory on the third day of the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021.

The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu quickly recuperated to defeat Kerala Hockey 5-0 in their second Pool A match. Nandhini R, Leemaroshni S, and S Soniya were the scorers for the Tamil Nadu team.

In the next encounter, Hockey Haryana prevailed over Hockey Rajasthan with an impressive 19-0 victory. Neelam, Manju and Seema were the highest scorers for the winning team with four, four, and three goals each respectively.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey kickstarted their campaign in Simdega with a thrilling 7-0 win against Manipur Hockey. Varsha scored thrice while Vinamrata, Swarnika, Shashikala and Ruchika aimed for one goal each.

The Hockey Andhra Pradesh team walloped Telangana Hockey with a solid 7-0 win. Thirumalasetty Sree, Gedela and Swarnapoodi struck twice while Lotla scored once for the team to seal a convincing win in the Pool C match.

Hockey Karnataka suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Hockey Punjab. Meanwhile, Le Puducherry Hockey registered a comfortable win against the Hockey Bengal in the Pool H match. Puducherry sealed the match 6-1. Subasri was the highlight of the match with three goals to her name.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia At the end of the day, here’s a look at the results from the Day 3 of the 11th Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship 2021 which took place on 22nd October 2021. 👏 #IndiaKaGame At the end of the day, here’s a look at the results from the Day 3 of the 11th Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship 2021 which took place on 22nd October 2021. 👏#IndiaKaGame https://t.co/xNv0GSA5Rp

Day 4 schedule of the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021:

There will be six matches on the fourth day of the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame Here is a look at the Day 4 fixtures of the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021, Simdega, Jharkhand. All the matches will be shown live on the watch.hockey app and the link given below👇 Link ▶️ youtu.be/kqZrumobhVk Here is a look at the Day 4 fixtures of the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021, Simdega, Jharkhand. All the matches will be shown live on the watch.hockey app and the link given below👇 Link ▶️ youtu.be/kqZrumobhVk#IndiaKaGame https://t.co/dmkfUKxBMB

Hockey Uttarakhand will be up against Manipur Hockey in the Pool D match at 7:00 am. Meanwhile, in their second encounter, Delhi Hockey will compete against Hockey Gujarat in a Pool E match at 8:45am.

In the Pool G clash, Odisha will face Chattisgarh hockey at 10:15 am and Hockey Himachal will square off against Hockey Madhya Pradesh at 12 noon.

Also Read

Hockey Chandigarh will take on Hockey Bihar at 1:45pm, and Goan Hockey will compete against Hockey Jammu and Kashmir at 3:30pm in Group F matches on Saturday.

Also read: FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Foreign teams exempted quarantine, only need to monitor COVID-19 symptoms during stay

Edited by Rohit Mishra