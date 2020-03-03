Nominations for the Hockey India 3rd Annual Awards 2019 announced

Manpreet Singh

New Delhi, 03 March 2020: Hockey India today released the list of nominations for the much-awaited third edition of the Hockey India Annual Awards. These awards are given in recognition of excellence in performance for the year 2019 and overall contribution to the game of hockey. The third edition of the most coveted awards in Indian hockey carries a total prize money of INR 1.30 Crore along with a trophy in each of the category. The awards will be held on Sunday, 08 March 2020 in New Delhi.

The Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of INR 30.00 Lakhs and a trophy while the Hockey India Dhruv Batra Player of the Year awards in each Men and Women category carries a cash prize of INR 25.00 lakhs plus a trophy. The Hockey India Jugraj Singh Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) and Hockey India Asunta Lakra Upcoming Player of the Year (Women) awards that are given to promising Under-21 players carry cash prize of INR 10.00 lakhs each and trophies.

The Hockey India Baljit Singh Goalkeeper of the Year Award, Hockey India Pargat Singh Defender of the Year, Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Midfielder of the Year and Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Forward of the Year each carry cash prizes of INR 5.00 Lakhs and trophies each.

Hockey India President's Award for Outstanding Achievement 2019 as well as Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution will also each carry a cash prize of INR 5.00 Lakhs and a trophy.

The Proud Nominees for the Hockey India 3rd Annual Awards 2019 are: