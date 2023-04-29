NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – April 30th, 2023

New Zealand (NZ) are all set to face Australia (AUS) in the 36th match of the Men’s FIH Pro League. The match will take place at Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium in Christchurch on April 30

New Zealand are having a horrible time in the tournament as they are yet to open their account in the home leg. After being thrashed by Great Britain 6-1 in the previous game, the team is still languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points and a goal difference of -16.

After a disappointing start, the Australian team have returned to winning ways as they have now won two consecutive games, including a 4-2 victory against Great Britain in the penalty shootout.

The Aussies will be looking to end the leg on a high as they currently sit fourth in the points table with 13 points and a goal difference of 0.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Australia, Match 36, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: April 30, 2023, at 7:40 am IST

Venue: Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Dominic Dixon, Dane Lett, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Brad Read, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods, Sean Findlay, George Baker, Hayden Phillips, Isaac Houlbrooke, Kim Kingstone, Scott Boyde, Sam Lane, Simon Child, Hugo Inglis, George Muir, David Brydon, Simon Yorston, Harry Miskimmin, Leon Hayward, Nick Ross, Charlie Morrison, George Enersen, Jared Panchia, Buschl Malachi, Benji Edwards, Joseph Morrison, Oliver Macintyre, Sam Hiha, Benjamin Culhane, Louis Beckert, Tim Neild, Jordan Cohen, Charl Ulrich, Connor Greentree, Liam Mortimer, Nicholas Lidstone, Patrick Ward, Jake Smith, Dylan Thomas.

Australia

Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Howard, Ky Willott, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Nathan Ephraums, Jack Welch, Jake Whetton, James Collins, Benjamin Rennie, Joshua Beltz, Ashleigh Thomas, Mitchell Nicholson, Hayden Beltz, Craig Marais, Jacob Anderson, Jayden Atkinson, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Dylan Martin, Tom Craig, Blake Govers, Tim Brand, Ben Staines, Anand Gupte, Davis Atkin, Flynn Ogilvie, Damon Steffens, Tom Wickham, Samuel Gray, Jack Holland, Andrew Charter, Corey Weyer, Joshua Simmonds, Christian Starkie, Joel Rintala, Fred Gray, Jed Snowden, Daine Richards, Tom Harvie, Connar, Ehren Hazell, Daniel Beale.

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand

George Enersen, Dane Lett, David Brydon, Benjamin Culhane, Jared Panchia, Hayden Phillips, Jordan Cohen, Simon Child, Charlie Morrison, George Baker, Scott Boyde.

Australia

Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Eddie Ockenden, Joshua Beltz, Tim Howard, Daniel Beale, Aran Zalewski, Jayden Atkinson, Joel Rintala, Ben Staines, Nathan Ephraums.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: George Enersen, David Brydon, Jake Harvie, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Howard, Dane Lett, Aran Zalewski, Nathan Ephraums, Lachlan Sharp, Joel Rintala, Hayden Phillips.

Captain: Tim Howard, Vice-Captain: Aran Zalewski

Fantasy Suggestion #2: George Enersen, David Brydon, Jake Harvie, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Howard, Dane Lett, Aran Zalewski, Nathan Ephraums, Lachlan Sharp, Joel Rintala, Jared Panchia.

Captain: Eddie Ockenden, Vice-Captain: Joel Rintala

