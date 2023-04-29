NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Women’s FIH Pro League – April 30th, 2023

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take on Australia Women (AUS-W) in the 36th match of the Women’s FIH Pro League. The match will take place at the Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium in Christchurch on April 30.

New Zealand Women have failed to put on a fight at home as they have now lost three games on the Trott. After being thrashed by Great Britain 6-1 in the previous game, the team have slipped to eighth place in the points table with five points and a goal difference of -8

Australia Women, on the other hand, have recovered well after losing their first game of the leg as they have now won two consecutive games, including a 3-1 victory against Great Britain in the previous game. They are currently placed second in the points table with 21 points and a goal difference of +7.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women, Match 36, FIH Women's Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: April 30, 2023, at 10:10 am IST

Venue: Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women

Grace O'Hanlon, Anna Crowley, Megan Hull, Stephanie Dickins, Tarryn Davey, Katie Doar, Rose Tynan, Aniwaka Haumaha, Casey Crowley, Olivia Shannon, Olivia Merry, Anna Willocks, Kaitlin Cotter, Alex Lukin, Ella Brown Hyatt, Liz Thompson, Hope Ralph, Madison Doar, Brodie Cochrane, Holly Pearson, Paige Blake, Kayla Reed, Tyler Lench, Brooke Roberts, Brittany Wang, Tessa Jopp, Alia Jaques, Kirsten Nation, Frances Davies, Kelsey Smith, Riana Pho, Tessa Reid, Tayla White, Louisa Tuilotolava, Philippa Norman, Isabella Gill, Jessica Kelly, Rebecca Baker, Hannah Cotter, Leah Butt, Emma Findlay.

Australia Women

Aleisha Power, Penny Squibb, Renee Taylor, Grace Young, Georgia Wilson, Harriet Shand, Hannah Callum Sanders, Maddison Brooks, Claire Colwill, Shanea Tonkin, Abigail Wilson, Amy Lawton, Mariah Williams, Grace Stewart, Meg Pearce, Ambrosia Malone, Rebecca Greiner, Maddy Fitzpatrick, Smith Maddison, Kaitlin Nobbs, Jane Claxton, Courtney Schonell, Jocelyn Bartram, Brooke Peris, Stephanie Kershaw, Zoe Newman, Greta Hayes, Aisling Utri, Rachel Frusher, Savannah Fitzpatrick, James Carly, Josie Lawton, Pippa Morgan, Annie Gibbs, Georgina Morgan, Tatum Stewart, Karri Somerville, Rene Hunter, Olivia Downes, Alana Kavanagh, Hannah Astbury, Alice Arnott, Morgan Gallagher.

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand Women

Grace O'Hanlon, Anna Crowley, Megan Hull, Stephanie Dickins, Tarryn Davey, Katie Doar, Rose Tynan, Aniwaka Haumaha, Casey Crowley, Olivia Shannon, Olivia Merry.

Australia Women

Aleisha Power, Penny Squibb, Renee Taylor, Grace Young, Georgia Wilson, Harriet Shand, Hannah Callum Sanders, Maddison Brooks, Claire Colwill, Shanea Tonkin, Abigail Wilson.

NZ-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Women’s FIH Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grace O'Hanlon, Penny Squibb, Stephanie Dickins, Renee Taylor, Harriet Shand, Amy Lawton, Hannah Callum Sanders, Katie Doar, Olivia Merry, Olivia Shannon, Rebecca Greiner.

Captain: Penny Squibb, Vice-Captain: Amy Lawton

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grace O'Hanlon, Penny Squibb, Stephanie Dickins, Renee Taylor, Harriet Shand, Amy Lawton, Hannah Callum Sanders, Katie Doar, Olivia Merry, Olivia Shannon, Rebecca Greiner.

Captain: Renee Taylor, Vice-Captain: Olivia Shannon

Poll : 0 votes