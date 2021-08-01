Belgium Men's Hockey team - All you need to know about India's Olympic semi-final opponents

India's men's hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 in their quarterfinal match at Olympics 2021 to qualify for the semifinals. In the semifinals, India will lock horns with Belgium.

Belgium defeated Spain 3-1 in their quarterfinal clash to book a spot in the last-four of the men's hockey tournament at the Tokyo Games. The semifinal match between India and Belgium will take place at Tokyo's Oi Hockey Stadium on August 3. The match promises to be an entertaining one, as it will be World No.3 (India) going head-to-head against World No.2 (Belgium) for a place in the gold medal match.

But before Indian skipper Manpreet Singh leads his side for the semifinal match, here is everything you need to know about India's adversaries.

Belgium's Olympic squad:

Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Augustin Meurmans, Alexander Hendrickx, Thomas Briels (c), Félix Veronique B., Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Antoine Kina, Loick Luypaert, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boom

Head Coach: Shane McLeod

Belgium's road to the semifinal:

Pool Stages:

Netherlands vs Belgium (Netherlands: 1 Belgium: 3)

Germany vs Belgium (Germany: 1 Belgium: 3)

Belgium vs South Africa (Belgium: 9 South Africa: 4)

Belgium vs Canada (Belgium: 9 Canada:1)

Belgium vs Great Britain (Belgium: 2 Great Britain: 2)

Quarterfinals:

Belgium vs Spain (Belgium: 3 Spain: 1)

Belgium's top-scorer at Olympics 2021:

Alexander Hendrickx is Belgium's top scorer. He has netted 11 goals at the Tokyo Olympics, including two hat-tricks.

Players to watch out for:

Alexander Hendrickx, Sébastien Dockier, John-John Dohmen,

Belgium's medal record at international tournaments:

Olympics:

Silver medal: 2016

Bronze medal: 1920

World Cup:

Champions: 2018

European Championships:

Gold medal: 2019

Silver medal: 2013, 2017

Bronze medal: 2007, 2021

FIH Pro-League:

First place: 2020-21 season

Second place: 2019 season

