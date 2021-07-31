Olympics 2021: India's women's hockey team's next match (quarterfinal) schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

The Indian's women's hockey team is through to the quarter-finals at the Olympics 2021 following Ireland's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Great Britain in the last Pool A fixture on Saturday. The result allowed India to finish in fourth place and they will now face Australia, the winners of Pool B, in the quarter-finals.

After losing their opening three encounters in the tournament, India won the closing two matches against Ireland and South Africa to stay in the hunt for a last eight spot. They beat Ireland 1-0 and got the better of the South Africans in a thrilling 4-3 win. Ireland's subsequent loss to Great Britain sealed the spot for India.

The Aussie challenge for India at the Olympics

Australia have, without a doubt, been one of the most dominant teams in the competition so far. They have won all five pool fixtures, scoring 13 goals in the process and conceding only once. Moreover, the Aussies are currently ranked second in the world rankings, which is much higher than India's ninth.

Australia are three-time Olympic champions and have had an advantage over the Indians in the past. They are thus clearly the favorites of the two.

While Australia are the joint second-highest goal scorers at this year's Olympics, India have conceded the second-highest number of goals. Indian eves will need to turn up in their clinical best form if they are to get the better of their opponents and have a shot at qualifying for the semi-finals.

When is the quarter-final match between India and Australia?

The quarter-final is scheduled to be played at the Oi Hockey Stadium on August 2nd. The match will start at 5:30 PM IST and will be the last quarter-final to be played.

Where to watch the quarter-final clash?

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

Also read - India at Olympics 2021

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee