P R Sreejesh opens up about the relationship between senior and junior players in the Indian hockey team

Indian hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh has shared the details of the relationship between the senior and the junior players in the side.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook Page, P R Sreejesh talked about several interesting topics surrounding the sport. The Indian hockey team goalkeeper discussed the role of a captain in a hockey game and gave his opinion on the Indian team's chances of winning a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

'Sharing responsibilities is one of the good things happening with the Indian hockey team': P R Sreejesh

Ramandeep Singh of the Indian hockey team celebrates a goal

P R Sreejesh differentiated between the roles of a cricket team captain and a hockey team captain, stating that unlike cricket, a hockey team skipper's duties mostly lie off the field.

When asked about the communication between the seniors and the juniors in the Indian hockey team, P R Sreejesh replied:

"The age is one of the good factors because Akash, Raman, Manpreet, Harman, Rupinder, these all guys are in the same age group and they are the seniors in the team now. They take the initiative. Even the players get the feeling that 'Okay, he is the captain, but we also need to take the responsibility.'"

Sreejesh continued:

"Sharing responsibilities is one of the good things happening with the Indian hockey team. Everyone, right from the juniors to the seniors, is taking the leadership on and off the field."

P R Sreejesh also revealed how he behaves with the junior players, stating that he is a 'cool' senior but would have to scold the younger players at times because some of them need a wake-up call to realise their full potential on the field.