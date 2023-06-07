NED vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Men's FIH Pro League – June 7, 2023

Netherlands (NED) and India (IND) are all set to square off against each other in the 43rd match of the Men’s FIH Pro League 2022-23. The Eindhoven Stadium in the Netherlands will play host to this exciting clash on Wednesday, June 7.

Netherlands are currently having a horrible time in the tournament as they have managed to win just one out of their four games so far. The hosts will be looking for a better performance at home as they are currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table with just five points and a goal difference of -1.

With two wins and two losses, India lost their top spot in the previous leg. They will be looking to reclaim their top spot in the points table as they gear up to face the home team in their opening fixture. The Indian Team is currently placed second in the points table with 24 points and a goal difference of +9.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs India, Match 43, FIH Men’s Pro League 2022-23

Date & Time: June 7, 2023, at 11:10 PM IST

Venue: Eindhoven, Netherlands

Squads to choose from

Netherlands

Derk Meijer, Pirmin Blaak, Hidde Brink, Maurits Visser, Jeroen Kerkmeer, Jip Janssen, Floris Wortelboer, Lars Balk, Joep de Mol, Sheldon Schouten, Jonas de Geus, Teun Beins, Justen Blok, Bram van Battum, Menno Boeren, Olivier Hortensius, Boris Burkhardt, Duco Telgenkamp, Steijn van Heijningen, Jorrit Croon, Tijmen Reyenga, Koen Bijen, Dennis Warmerdam, Jasper Tukkers, Guus Jansen, Luke Dommershuijzen, Severiano van Ass, Derck de Vilder, Tjep Hoedemakers, Terrance Pieters, Miles Bukkens, Max de Bie, David Huussen, Tim Swaen, Jasper Brinkman, Lucas Veen, Timo Boers, Thierry Brinkman, Thijs van Dam, Floris Middendorp, Silas Lageman, Casper van Der, Jair van der Horst, Jelle Galema, Boris Aardenburg

India

RP Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Mandeep Mor, Jarmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, and Simranjeet Singh.

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands

Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Teun Beins, Steijn van Heijningen, Jorrit Croon, Koen Bijen, Tjep Hoedemakers, Thierry Brinkman, Thijs van Dam

India

RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Lalit Upadhyay.

NED vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Men’s Pro League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pirmin Blaak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jip Janssen, Lars Balk, Jorrit Croon, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Thierry Brinkman

Captain: Harmanpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Abhishek

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pirmin Blaak, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jip Janssen, Jonas de Geus, Jorrit Croon, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Thijs van Dam

Captain: Hardik Singh, Vice-Captain: Manpreet Singh

