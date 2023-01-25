SA vs ML Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 26th, 2023

South Africa (SA) will lock horns with Malaysia (ML) in the classification round match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 26.

South Africa failed to make their mark at the Hockey World Cup as they crashed out of the tournament without winning a single game. They finished last in the Pool A points table with a goal difference of -9 and failed to make it to the knockout rounds of the competition.

Malaysia, on the other hand, put on a strong fight against the Spanish team as the crossover match ended in a 2-2 draw after the final whistle. However, they lost the penalty shoot-out 4-3 to get knocked out of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Malaysia

Date & Time: January 26, 2023, at 11:30 am IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayaan Cassiem, Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Samkelo Mvimbi, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok

Malaysia

Adrian Albert, Hafizuddin Othman, Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Ashari Firan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul

Probable Playing XI

South Africa

Gowan Jones, Connor Beauchamp, Jethro Eustice, Samkelo Nvimbi, Nduduzo Lembethe, Dayaan Cassiem, Keenan Horne, Tevin Kok, Guy Morgan, Nqobile Ntuli, Nicholas Spooner

Malaysia

Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Azuan Hasan, Firhan Ashari, Faizal Saari, Zul Pidaus Mizun, Ashran Hamsani, Marhan Jalil

SA vs ML Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Shello Silverius, Connor Beauchamp, Jethro Eustice, Faiz Jali, Marhan Jalil, Dayaan Cassiem, Faizal Saari, Nicholas Spooner

Captain: Razie Rahim, Vice-Captain: Marhan Jalil

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gowan Jones, Razie Rahim, Najmi Jazlan, Shello Silverius, Connor Beauchamp, Faiz Jali, Marhan Jalil, Dayaan Cassiem, Faizal Saari, Ashran Hamsani, Nqobile Ntuli

Captain: Faizal Saari, Vice-Captain: Connor Beauchamp

