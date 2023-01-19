SPA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 19th, 2023

Spain will take on England in the Pool D match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The game will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 19.

The Spanish team opened their account at the Hockey World cup with a convincing 5-1 victory over Wales. They have now climbed to third place in the Pool D points table, with three points and a goal difference of +2.

Meanwhile, the English team played a hard-fought 0-0 draw against hosts India after a resounding 5-0 victory over Wales. They are currently placed at the top of the Pool D points table, with four points and a goal difference of +5.

Both teams have already made it to the cross-over round of the competition and a win in this game will get them closer to securing a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Spain vs England

Date & Time: January 19, 2023, at 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Squads to choose from

Spain

Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino

England

David Ames, James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, and Sam Ward

Probable Playing XI

Spain

Adrian Rafi, Marc Miralles, Xavier Gispert, Alejandro Alonso, Álvaro Iglesias, Enrique Gonzalez, Pepe Cunill, Joaquin Menini, Ignacio Rodríguez, Borja Lacalle, Jordi Bonastre

England

Oliver Payne, James Albery, Zachary Wallace, Thomas Sorsby, Sam Ward, Will Calnan, Nicholas Park, David Goodfield, Phil Roper, David Ames, Jack Waller

SPA vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Payne, Ignacio Rodríguez, Clapes Gerard, James Albery, Nick Park, Marc Miralles, Marc Reyne, Phil Roper, David Ames, Sam Ward, Liam Ansell

Captain: Marc Miralles, Vice-Captain: Ignacio Rodríguez

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Payne, Ignacio Rodríguez, Clapes Gerard, Liam Sanford, Nick Park, Marc Miralles, Marc Reyne, Phil Roper, Thomas Sorsby, Sam Ward, Liam Ansell

Captain: Nick Park, Vice-Captain: Marc Reyne

Poll : 0 votes