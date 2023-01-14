Spain will take on Wales in the ninth game of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday (January 15).

Spain have had a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign, losing 2-0 to hosts India. They are third in Pool D with a goal difference of -2. They will be eager to open their account against a depleted Wales team.

Wales have had a horrible start to their campaign, losing 5-0 to England. They're languishing at the bottom of Pool D with a goal difference of -5. They will look to put on a better show in their next game, as another loss will all but end their knockout hopes.

Match Details

Match: Spain vs Wales

Date & Time: January 15, 2023; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

Spain

Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino

Wales

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard

Probable Playing XIs

Spain

Adrian Rafi, Marc Miralles, Xavi Gispert, Alejandro Alonso, Álvaro Iglesias, Enrique Gonzalez, Pepe Cunill, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Ignacio Rodríguez, Borja Lacalle

Wales

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rupert Shipperley, Daniel Kyriakides, Ioan Wall, Jacob Draper, James Carson, Lewis Prosser, Steve Kelly, Rhys Bradshaw, Luke Hawker, Gareth Furlong

SPA vs WAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Ignacio Rodriguez, Marc Recasens, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Marc Miralles, Alejandro Alonso, Rupert Shipperley, Lewis Prosser, Joaquin Menini, Enrique Gonzalez

Captain: Ignacio Rodriguez Vice-Captain: Gareth Furlong

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Rafi, Ignacio Rodriguez, Marc Recasens, Gareth Furlong, Ioan Wall, Marc Miralles, Alejandro Alonso, Jacob Draper, Lewis Prosser, Alvaro Iglesias, Enrique Gonzalez

Captain: Marc Recasens, Vice-Captain: Marc Miralles

