Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: Full Schedule, Match Timings in IST & live streaming details

Spain will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation by organizing a tournament for both men's and women's hockey teams. The International Tournament, which is also called Torneo del Centenario, will feature England, Netherlands, India and the hosts in the men's competition. The women's tournament, on the other hand, will feature India, England and the hosts.

The men's tournament will take place in a round-robin format. All four teams will meet each other once, and the top two teams will play in the final of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament. The teams in the women's tournament will meet each other twice. The team to finish at the top of the table after all the matches will clinch the trophy.

The Indian team was last seen in action in the FIH Pro League 2023. They finished fourth in the League and will be back in action on July 25. This tournament is important for the men's team as they will be heading into Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai followed by the Asian Games 2023.

Indian women's team faced China and Germany in a tri-series recently in their tour to Germany. Unfortunately, they ended the series without a win. The team will look to regroup and produce an impressive show in the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament ahead of the Asian Games 2023.

Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: Full Schedule and timing in IST

The Indian men's team will clash with Spain on July 25 in their first match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament. Then the team will face the Netherlands on July 26 and England on July 28th.

Men's team schedule:

July 25, 4:30 PM IST- Netherlands vs England

July 25, 11:30 PM IST: India vs Spain

July 26, 9:30 PM IST: India vs Netherlands

July 26, 2:30 PM IST: Spain vs England

July 28, 4:30 PM IST: India vs England

July 28, 11:30 PM IST: Spain vs Netherlands

July 30, 4:30 PM IST: 3/4 playoff match (If India qualifies)

July 30, 4:30 PM IST: Final (If India qualifies)

Women's team schedule:

Indian women's team will be in action on July 26th, when they will meet England. On the 27th, the team will take on the hosts Spain. After a rest day on the 28th, the team will be back in action on July 29th against the England team, followed by Spain on the 30th.

July 25, 2:30 PM IST: Spain vs England

July 26, 2:30 PM IST: India vs England

July 27, 2:30 PM IST: India vs Spain

July 28, 2:30 PM IST: Spain vs England

July 29, 2:30 PM IST: India vs England

July 30, 2:30 PM IST: India vs Spain

Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: Live streaming details

The tournament will not have a live telecast but there will be live streaming. The Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023 will have live streaming on watch.hockey. Also, the matches between India and Netherlands, India and England will be live on Olympics.com.