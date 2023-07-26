Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: India vs Netherlands preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

India and Netherlands are all set to square off in the third match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament. India will be keen to bounce back to winning ways as they are at the bottom of the table after losing their last game.

The Indian men's team lost to Spain by 1-2 in their opening match. While they conceded two goals early in the match, Harmanpreet Singh scored for India in the 58th minute of the match.

The Netherlands played their first match against England, which ended in a draw. Both teams had to fight their way to find the goal. Jip Janssen of the Netherlands was the first to score on the day. England's Sam Ward drew the match with a goal in the 58th minute.

India vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: India vs Netherlands, Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, July 2023

Date & Time: July 26, 2023, Wednesday, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Terrassa, Spain

India vs Netherlands Head to Head

India met the Netherlands in the FIH Pro Hockey League in June at Eindhoven. India lost both of their matches. After losing 1-4 in the first match, they provided a better display in the second encounter but lost by 2-3.

India and Netherlands have met 112 times, and the Netherlands have won 52 times. India has defeated the Netherlands in 34 matches, but in the last seven matches, the Netherlands have dominated India. They have won five times and drawn twice.

Matches played: 112

India- 34

Netherlands- 52

Draw- 11

India vs Netherlands Probable XI

India (last match)

Abhishek, Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Netherlands (last match)

Jip Janssen, David Huussen, Thijs van Dam, Severiano van Ass, Tjep Hoedemakers, Joep de Mol, Tijmen Reyenga, Koen Bijen, Justen Blok, Jair van der Horst, Steijn van Heijningen.

India vs Netherlands Match Prediction

India needs something special to dominate the Netherlands on Wednesday in the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament. The Netherlands will be disappointed after a draw against England and will be keen to get a win on board. They are the favourites to win this contest.

Match Prediction: Netherlands to win this match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

India vs Netherlands Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Watch Hockey, Olympics.com