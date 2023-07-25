Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: Spain vs India preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

India (IND) and Spain (ESP) are all set to square off in the second match of the Men's Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament.

Spain are organizing an international tournament for both men's and women's hockey teams to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Spain Hockey Federation. The men's side features Spain, India, Netherlands, and England. The women's side, on the other hand, will feature three teams - Spain, India, and, England.

The hosts will be in action against India in the second match of Day 1. Spain's last international game came against Germany this month, where they emerged victorious by a 4-3 scoreline. However, they had a forgettable appearance against Belgium before that, losing 7-2 and then 5-1 during the first week of July.

India's last international game came in the FIH Pro Hockey League in June, where they defeated Argentina by a 2-1 scoreline. Earlier that month, they lost to the Netherlands twice but won both their matches against Argentina.

The Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament is an important event for India as they will be next head to Hero Asian Championships followed by the Asian Games.

Spain vs India Match Details

Match: India vs Spain, Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, July 2023

Date & Time: July 25, 2023, Tuesday, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Terrassa, Spain

Spain vs India Head to Head

India and Spain have always had tough battles on the field. In their last 68 matches, India emerged victorious 29 times, including their last meeting in the World Cup. Spain, on the other hand, have 25 wins to their name.

Notably, in the last five matches, India and Spain have won twice, while one has ended in a draw.

Matches played: 68

India- 29

Spain- 25

Draw- 14

Spain vs India Probable XI

India (last match)

RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Jarmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek

Spain (last match)

Alonso Alejandro, Gispert Xavier, Gonzalez Enrique, Iglesias Alvaro, Basterra José, Miralles Marc, Cunill Pepe, Menini Joaquin, Cunill Pau, Clapes Gerard, Calzado Luis

Spain vs India Match Prediction

Having defeated Spain recently during the World Cup and owing to their good record against the hosts, India enter this competition as the favourites. However, Spain will be backed by a huge home crowd which could come in handy during the crunch situations. Either way, this match is likely to go down the wire.

Match Prediction: India to win the 2nd match of the Spain Hockey Federation International Tournament.

Spain vs India Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Watch Hockey