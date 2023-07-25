Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023: When & where to watch Indian Hockey Team's matches

Indian men's and women's teams will be in action from July 25 to July 30 in the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament 2023. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation, Spain is organizing an international tournament for both men's and women's hockey teams.

The men's tournament of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament will feature India, England, Netherlands and host Spain. The women's tournament will feature the hosts Spain, India and England.

A single-leg round-robin format will be followed for the men's tournament. The two teams that finish at the top of the league table of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament will square off in the final.

For the women's tournament, there will be no knockout match. All three teams will face each other twice, and the team that finish at the top of the points table will clinch the trophy.

India Schedule for Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

Schedule for Indian Men's Hockey Team:

India men's hockey team, who last played in FIH Hockey League 2023, will kick off the tournament on July 25. The men's hockey team will meet the hosts Spain in the first match, followed by the Netherlands and England.

The final of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament for the men's team will be played on July 30.

July 25 at 11.30 pm IST:

India vs Spain

July 26 at 9.30 pm IST:

India vs Netherlands

July 28 at 4.30 pm IST:

India vs England

July 30 at 4.30 pm IST:

3/4 playoff match (If India qualify)

July 30 at 4.30 pm IST:

Final (If India qualify)

Schedule for Indian Women's Hockey Team

Indian women's hockey team played against China and Germany during their tour to Germany recently. The team could not secure a win in the series and will be keen to bounce back to winning ways here.

They will take on England on July 26, followed by Spain on July 27. After a rest day, they will be playing against England and Spain once again on July 29 and July 30, respectively.

July 26 at 2.30 pm IST:

India vs England

July 27, 2.30 pm IST:

India vs Spain

July 29, 2.30 pm IST:

India vs England

July 30, 2.30 pm IST:

India vs Spain

Where to watch the Indian Hockey Team's matches?

The Spain Hockey Federation International Tournament will have live streaming on Watch.hockey. Notably, there is no telecast for the event. Olympics.com will provide live streaming for India vs Netherlands and India vs England matches.

Indian Squad for Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

Men's Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Krishan Bahadur Pathak PR Sreejesh

Midfielders:

Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad Sumit Shamsher Singh Hardik Singh (vice-captain) Rajkumar Pal

Forwards:

Mandeep Singh Karthi Selvam Abhishek Pawan Simranjeet Singh Lalit Kumar Upadhyay Gurjant Singh Dilpreet Singh Sukhjeet Singh

Defenders:

Varun Kumar Amit Rohidas Harmanpreet Singh (captain) Jarmanpreet Singh Manpreet Singh Nilam Sanjeep Xess Sanjay

Women's Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Savita Punia (captain) Bichu Devi Kharibam

Midfielders:

Navneet Kaur Nisha Monika Neha Salima Tete Sonika Baljeet Kaur Jyoti Chhatri Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

Forwards:

Vandana Katariya Lalremsiami Deepika Sangita Kumari

Defenders:

Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain) Udita Ishika Chaudhary Nikki Pradhan P Sushila Chanu