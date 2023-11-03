Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India vs Germany preview, predicted lineups, match prediction and live streaming details

It is time for the last-four stage action at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 and India will square off against Germany in the first semifinal on Friday at 3:35 pm IST.

The Indian junior hockey team finished at the top of Group B with two wins and one draw after three matches to qualify for the semifinals. They defeated New Zealand 6-2 in their last game to register a dominating victory.

Germany, on the other hand, have also played some brilliant hockey in the competition. They finished second in Group A with two wins and one draw in their three matches.

Now, both teams will focus on the knockout game as the past performances won't matter here. Both teams will be feeling confident to win this contest and seal the place in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.

Match Details: India vs Germany, Semifinal 1 - Sultan of Johor Cup 2023

Date & Time: November 3, 2023, 03:35 pm IST

Venue: Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor

India vs Germany Squads

India

Sunil Jojo, Ranvijay Singh Yadav, Amandeep Lakra, Mohith H S, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, Rohit, Sunit Lakra, Abdul Ahad, Yogember Rawat, Amandeep, Aditya Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Poovanna C B, Vishnukant Singh, Uttam Singh, Arun Sahani, Rajinder Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Sathish B

Germany

Luis Hoechmer, Hugo von Montgelas, Florian Simon, Ben Hasbach, Christian Franz, Antheus Barry, Tom Schmit-Didlaukies, Matteo Poljaric, Jakob Brilla, Liam Holdermann, Peer Henrichs, Nikas Berendts, Florian Spearling, Michel Struthoff, Aron Flatten, Joshua Onyekwue, Jan Cordez, and Paul Glander

India vs Germany Probable XI

India

Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Angad Bir Singh, Amandeep, Vishnukant Singh, Uttam Singh, Mohith Shashikumar, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Rohit, Sukhvinder, and Rajinder Singh

Germany

Ben Hasbach, Christian Franz, Tom Schmidt-Didlaukies, Peer Hinrichs, Antheus Barry, Matteo Poljaric, Liam Holdermann, Michel Struthoff, Aron Flatten, Paul Glander, and Nnaji Joshua Onyekwue

India vs Germany Prediction

India have played some eye-catching hockey after sharing the points with Pakistan in their opening game. They have elevated their game ever since.

At the same time, Germany have also defeated strong opponents in their group and are also carrying a high confidence. However, the way India have improved in each game, they are likely to clinch this contest as well.

Prediction: India are expected to win this match.

India v Germany Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Ashley Morrison Media on YouTube