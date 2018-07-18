Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Surge in World Ranking is big motivation, says Indian Men's Hockey Team skipper PR Sreejesh 

Press Release
NEWS
News
92   //    18 Jul 2018, 17:07 IST

PR Sreejesh
PR Sreejesh

Following their stupendous Silver-Medal performance at the recently-held FIH Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 in Breda, the Netherlands, the Indian Men's Hockey Team have have surged ahead in Men's FIH Hero World Ranking from World No.6 to fifth place. The PR Sreejesh-led Indian team's recent exploits has pushed Germany to sixth place. 

According to the FIH Release on Tuesday, Australia (1906 points) sit 23 points ahead of second ranked Argentina (1883), with Belgium (1709) and Netherlands (1654) occupying the respective third and fourth positions.

"We are really happy and elated to see ourselves jump one step ahead in the World Rankings. The higher we go there is a lot more responsibility on our shoulders to do well and come up with consistent performance. The elevation in World Ranking gives us a big boost to do well in the upcoming 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta and the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 where we want to finish on the podium in front of our home crowd," expressed Sreejesh on the sidelines of the ongoing National Camp at Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru. 

The ace goalkeeper further added that the team needs to work hard to achieve their desirable goal of moving up to Top 3 in the World. "When you are going higher up the World Ranking, everyone (other teams) will take a close look at us and we will be in their radar constantly. We need to work really hard to maintain and improve our World Ranking. I believe we have the potential to go higher up to World No.3 but for that we need to do significantly well at the upcoming events and World Ranking has certainly added positive energy to our preparations," stated Sreejesh, who was awarded the Goalkeeper of The Tournament title at the FIH Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy 2018. 

Meanwhile, the team's Chief Coach Harendra Singh congratulated his players for their efforts but was quick to add that they must remain persistent to climb further up. "My heartiest congratulations to all the players, support staff and Hockey India for their constant support. It is the hard work of the players that has paid dividends. I believe this team has the potential to do better and moving up to Top 3 is realistic if we finish on the podium at the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. We must work harder now and take this as a big motivation to excel in forthcoming tournaments," stated Chief Coach Harendra Singh.  

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 India Men's National Hockey Team P.R. Sreejesh
Press Release
NEWS
Asian Games 2018: Indian Men's Hockey Team for Jakarta...
RELATED STORY
Road to Asian Games: How the return of Sreejesh as...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 'Though we are the defending champions,...
RELATED STORY
Rupinder, Akash make comebacks; Sardar retains place in...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: A golden chance for Indian hockey to...
RELATED STORY
Harendra Singh, Sjoerd Marijne's fates hinge on Indian...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Schedule for men's and women's hockey...
RELATED STORY
Champions Trophy Breda 2018: Hockey India names 18-member...
RELATED STORY
Hockey India announces PR Sreejesh and Rani Rampal as...
RELATED STORY
FIH Champions Trophy 2018: Indian Men's Hockey Team...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us