"Dedicate the bronze medal to India's frontline workers and soldiers": Emotional Indian Captain Manpreet Singh after Germany win

The Indian men’s hockey team captain, Manpreet Singh, has dedicated the bronze medal to all frontline workers, doctors and soldiers who have put their lives on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian men’s hockey team scripted a tale for ages as they came from behind to beat Germany 5-4 in a goal fest to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The fortunes in the match swung like a pendulum but eventually it was India who managed to end their 41-year-old wait for an Olympic medal.

The Indian men’s hockey team did not wilt under pressure, especially in the dying moments of the game, and it was only fitting to see PR Sreejesh pull off the last save of the match. The rock between many teams and India, Sreejesh has been dubbed as the “Great Wall of India” for his spectacular saves.

Also Read: India vs Germany: Historic win for Indian men's hockey team, beat Germany 5-4 to clinch Olympics bronze medal

Manpreet Singh was overjoyed after the match and said the bronze medal is a fitting dedication to all frontline workers. Speaking to journalists after the match, Manpreet Singh said:

“The entire country knows how important this bronze medal is. We worked hard for it and I am sure India will be proud of us. We dedicate our bronze medal to frontline workers and soldiers.”

Team work scripts Indian hockey bronze medal story

Simranjeet Singh and Manpreet Singh were elated at how the team stood by during the highs and lows of Indian hockey and said the bronze medal was a result of hard work put in by all 16 members of the squad. They said:

“We did everything as a team, be it field work or penalty corner, there was team effort.”

The skipper said although the men’s hockey team struggled at times, it was learning from the mistakes and implementing the corrections on the turf. That, according to Manpreet, was the biggest take away. He said:

“We were struggling but we worked hard. We made mistakes in the semifinal but we recovered it today.”

The last time the Indian men’s hockey team won a medal was at the 1980 Olympics. Since then, the Indian team has been through a rough patch at the Olympics, but in Tokyo, on a sultry August afternoon, the script got a new beginning.

Also read: How Amit Rohidas’ penalty corner defending has been like a second goalkeeper for Team India

Edited by Diptanil Roy