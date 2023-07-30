Torneo del Centenario 2023: Spain vs England preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

England men's hockey team will face Spain in the final of the Spanish Hockey Federation International tournament/Torneo del Centenario 2023.

England men's team drew with the Netherlands in the opening match of the tournament. They defeated Spain by 3-1 and drew against India in their most recent game.

Spain, on the other hand, opened the tournament on a high note with a win over India in their first game. The team went on to draw with the Netherlands in the second and lost to England in their latest outing.

Spain vs England Match Details

Match: Spain v England, Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, July 2023

Date & Time: July 30, 2023, Saturday, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Terrassa, Spain

Spain vs England Head to Head

England and Spain will meet in the final of the tournament. England has dominated Spain on most occasions, especially, in recent times. England has met Spain twice this year and defeated them with ease in both matches. They won 3-1 in the league stage of the tournament, and earlier in the World Cup this year, England defeated Spain by 4-0.

The team has a perfect record in the last five matches against the hosts. Since November 2009, both teams have met 15 times, and England has won seven of them. Spain has won thrice, while five matches have ended in a draw.

Matches played: 15

Spain- 3

England- 7

Draw- 5

(Since November 2009)

Spain vs England Probable XI

Spain

Clapes Gerard, Menini Joaquin, Alonso Alejandro, Gonzalez Enrique, Iglesias Alvaro, Cunill Pepe, Calzado Luis, Gispert Xavier, Miralles Marc, Cunill Pau, Basterra José.

England

Sam Ward, Wallace Zachary, Albery James, Bandurak Nicholas, Rushmere Stuart, Payne Oliver, Condon David, Calnan Will, Nurse Timothy, Ramshaw Matthew, Goodfield David, Creed Brendan.

Spain vs England Match Prediction

Spain, despite being the home team, will begin this game as underdogs. England has dominated Spain in recent times and they are likely to emerge victorious in this game as well. Notably, Spain had lost all their last five matches against England, and it would be the case here as well. In-form Sam Ward will hold the key for England.

Match Prediction: England to win this match of the Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament

Spain vs England Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Watch Hockey