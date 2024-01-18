U.S. women's field hockey side qualifies for Paris Olympics after win over Japan

The U.S. women’s field hockey team have booked their berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics after advancing to the final of the 2024 Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. As a result, they will be making a return to the Olympics after failing to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 12th-ranked team in the world defeated Japan by 2-1 to secure their place in the Olympic qualifiers final. Japan took the lead in the match through Amiru Shimada in the 38th minute.

However, the Americans fought back with two goals by Ashley Joy Hoffman and Abigail Tamer in the 52nd and 55th minute, respectively. The top three teams from the 2024 Qualifiers qualify for the Paris Games including the two finalists. As a result, the US team have confirmed their spot in the quadrennial event.

The International Hockey Federation congratulated the USA team on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating:

"USA are through to the Olympic Games Paris 2024! USA mount an incredible 4th quarter comeback to defeat Japan in the first semi-final of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi and progress to the finals and confirm their spot at #Paris2024!"

The USA team has had a sensational run in the tournament so far. On their way to the final, they stunned higher-ranked teams. They beat home team India, the sixth-ranked team in the world rankings, and New Zealand, ninth in the world to top the Pool B.

Interestingly, none of the players from the 18-member USA team that participated in the 2024 Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers has represented the USA at the Olympic Games. The 28-year-old Karlie Kisha is the oldest player competing in the team.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifying event, the U.S. women’s team had lost to the Indian team by 5-6 in a two-leg aggregate to miss out on a spot in the Summer Games.

USA women's performance in the Olympics

Team USA in action at the 2023 Pan American Games. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The USA women’s team have appeared in six Olympics in total. They achieved their best-ever finish with a bronze medal at their first Olympic appearance in the 1984 Los Angeles Games. They got the better of Australia in the bronze medal match which was decided via a penalty shootout.

The game’s scorecard read 10-5 in favor of the Americans with all their players converting their strokes. The edition saw the Netherlands defeating West Germany to win the gold.

In the next edition (1988), they came in eighth. The U.S. team then received an automatic qualification as the host nation in the 1996 edition. They qualified for the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Games, but didn't finish on the podium, with fifth being their best placement achieved in Rio.