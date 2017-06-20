India thrashing Pakistan in hockey was awe-inspiring, says former custodian Mir Ranjan Negi

In an exclusive interview, former India goalkeeper Mir Ranjan Negi opens up after India thrashed Pakistan 7-1 in the World Hockey League.

Mir Ranjan Negi

Arrogant, bitter or sweet – revenge can be either of the three or all these aspects put together. But in Mumbai, there was a man who experienced the ‘revenge’ differently.

Yes, he is none other than Mir Ranjan Negi, whose story inspired the making of the cult classic Chak de India.

Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of India’s yesteryear goalkeeper but there was more to the real story than what people saw on the reel.

One has to speak to Negi to find out how he had to guard himself from the pangs of vengeful fans after he conceded seven goals during the dreadful loss to Pakistan 35 years ago.

That happened during the 1982 Asian Games and it is still hard to pacify the ‘victim’ who single-handedly suffered the most humiliating situation.

Negi, on Monday, confirmed that he never felt arrogant, bitter or sweet as India pumped in seven goals to come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Hockey League semifinal round on Sunday.

Although the Indian hockey side were at their dominant best, the highly rated Indian cricketers were being pummelled by the green brigade in the Champions Trophy final, a match which was being played simultaneously.

“Initially I kept switching channels, but what was happening in hockey was more awe inspiring and when the goals started to flow cricket was never in my mind,” said Negi, who sounded pacified, delighted and ecstatic at the same time.

It is the 7-1 victory margin that made Negi nostalgic and brought back the ghost (horrible memories) of 1982.

“If then I was called a traitor and branded anti-national, my heart yearns for Pakistan goalkeeper Amjad Ali. Though he was substituted after conceding six goals, I can very well understand what went through or still goes through his mind,” noted Negi.

“I felt little pity on the helpless goalkeeper of Pakistan who could not have done much and is now left with memories which will haunt him for a long time to come. I lived with it and so will he.

“The win in hockey was so personal for me that despite India losing in cricket, I along with my family lit candles and celebrated the hockey win like it was Diwali,” he detailed.

“At times I feel sad seeing the widening distance between India and Pakistan, but sports which brings two hearts closer is also adding fuel to the fire in recent times,” he pointed out.

Negi also praised Pakistan team while summarising the match, “India with black bands played better hockey and showcased some amazing clinical finishes but Pakistan were not bad. It’s just that they missed on lot of sitters including the penalty corners they earned.”

Since long, Negi has been saying that goalkeeping is a very tough, unthankful job.

“A goalkeeper’s excellence and brilliance comes to the fore, when the defence line is strong and forwards are in best rhythm,” said Negi, who praised the performance of India’s custodian Akash Chikte.

It was a historic day for Manpreet Singh’s men

Posting on his Facebook page, Negi expressed his pride. “Today (on Sunday) after 35 years we took the revenge by defeating them by the same margin. Feeling what Pak goalie must be undergoing,” he wrote on his page, revealing that he for the first time, felt pacified since the 1982 Asian Games.

However, he conceded the pain of 1982 still stayed fresh in his mind and that will remain forever.

“If I had said revenge, it is just a term I used for the excellent performance by our boys. The 7-1 verdict also ignited a fire in me, but the old memories will stay forever,” he said.

Joining the ecstatic mood of Negi was his mentor Saiyed Ali Sibtain Naqvi, former India player and coach.

Speaking from Muscat, Naqvi said he jumped with joy as the goals went in.

“I felt more ecstatic, when Negi called me personally to vent out his feelings soon after the match,” said the veteran, a former Oman coach and still serving Oman Hockey Association as adviser.

“I was personally there in New Delhi when my boy Negi had faced the wrath and now I join him in feeling elated,” said Naqvi, who is synonymous to hockey in India and Oman.

Naqvi also said that the present hockey team will revive the good old golden days for India.

