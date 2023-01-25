WAL vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hockey Tips & Playing 11 Updates for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup – January 26th, 2023

Wales (WAL) will square off against France (FRA) in the classification round match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 26.

Wales had a disappointing campaign at the Hockey World Cup 2023 as they crashed out of the tournament without winning a single game. They finished the group stage in the last position in the Pool D points table with a goal difference of -11.

France, on the other hand, bowed out of the Hockey World Cup after a humiliating 5-1 loss against Germany in the crossover round. They will be looking to end their campaign on a high as they gear up to face a competitive Wales team in their upcoming game.

Match Details

Match: Wales vs France

Date & Time: January 26, 2023, at 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

Squads to choose from

Wales

Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard

France

Arthur Thieffry, Matteo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noe Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet, Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud

Probable Playing XI

Wales

Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Rupert Shipperley, Daniel Kyriakides, Ioan Wall, Jacob Draper, James Carson, Lewis Prosser, Stephen Kelly, Rhys Bradshaw, Luke Hawker, Gareth Furlong

France

Arthur Thieffry, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Victor Charlet, Charles Masson, Gaspard Xavier, Etienne Tynevez, Eliot Curty, Viktor Lockwood, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Blaise Rogeau

Wal vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Victor Charlet, Ioan Wall, Gareth Furlong, Viktor Lockwood, Jacob Draper, Charles Masson, François Goyet, Gaspard Baumgarten, Etienne Tynevez

Captain: Victor Charlet, Vice-Captain: Gaspard Baumgarten

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Toby Reynolds Cotterill, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Victor Charlet, Ioan Wall, Gareth Furlong, Viktor Lockwood, Jacob Draper, Charles Masson, François Goyet, Gaspard Baumgarten, Etienne Tynevez

Captain: Gareth Furlong, Vice-Captain: François Goyet

