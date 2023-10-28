Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India vs Malaysia preview, head-to-head, prediction, and live streaming details

India will square off against Malaysia in their second match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Saturday (October 28).

India began their campaign brilliantly as they defeated Thailand 7-1 in their opening game. It was a superb team effort from India as all of their players played their part in Thailand's thrashing. They will now be eager to build the momentum with back-to-back wins.

On the other hand, Malaysia had a contrasting start to India as they lost their opening game 0-3 to Japan. Malaysia failed to take their chances in front of the goal and it proved to be the reason for their downfall. Malaysia will look to open their account in the tournament by stunning the hosts India.

India vs Malaysia Match Details

Match Details: India vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Date & Time: October 28, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium

India vs Malaysia Squads

India

Savita, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Monika, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Vandana Katariya

Malaysia

Din Juliani, Husain Siti, Azman Nurul, Mohd Khairunnisa, Mohd Siti, Abang Dayang, Shabuddin Norsharina, Nasir Siti, Ab Mashitah, Zainal Nur, Rashid Nuraini, Azhairy Azmyra, Baharudin Anith, Mohammed Nur, Insyirah Effarizal, Mohd Siti, Azhar Nur, Onn Hanis, Saiuti Norfaiezah, Sukri Fatin, Syafi Nurmaizatul, and Yussaini Nur

India vs Malaysia Probable XI

India

Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Savita, Nisha, Vandana Katariya, Baljeet Kaur, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Ishika Chaudhary, and Deepika

Malaysia

Nuraini Rashid, Norsharina Shabuddin, Juliani Din, Hanis Onn, Effarizal Insyirah, Fatin Sukri, Siti Husain, Nurul Azman, Khairunnisa Mohd, Nurmaizatul Syafi, and Nur Zainal

India vs Malaysia Prediction

India were brilliant in the opening game in both departments of attack and defense. They are likely to carry their form ahead to notch up their second straight win.

At the same time, Malaysia failed in both aspects of the game against Japan. India are a far superior side and it will be tough for Malaysia to contain them.

Prediction: India are expected to win this game.

India v Malaysia Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 5)

Live Streaming: Sony LIV