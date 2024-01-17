Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024: India vs Germany semifinal preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details

A resurgent Indian women's hockey team has inched closer to grab a Paris Olympics spot. They face World No. 6 Germany in the semifinal of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 on Thursday, January 18.

After an abysmal start in a 1-0 loss at the hands of the United States of America (USA), India bounced back well. They made some thought-provoking changes in their gameplay to outplay New Zealand (3-1) and Italy (5-1) in the remaining two matches of the preliminary stage.

Germany, on the other hand, topped pool A with domineering wins against the Czech Republic (10-0) and Chile (3-0). They then played a stalemate against Japan in their second game.

The winner of the semifinal will automatically secure an Olympics quota for Paris this year, while the loser will rely on a third-place finish for another shot.

India vs Germany Match Details

Match Details: India women vs Germany women - Semi-final 2

Date & Time: January 18, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium, Ranchi

India vs Germany: Head-to-Head

India will enter this clash as an underdog side given that they don't have a fair share of the record against the two-time World Cup champions. According to the FIH Hockey website, Germany and India have faced each other in seven matches so far.

However, these stats do not include the matches that weren't under the FIH banner such as the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia held last month. India suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Germans in that tournament.

Total Matches: 07

India wins: 02

Germany wins: 05

Draws: 00

(Note: This data only includes all the matches held since 2013 onwards)

India vs Germany Squads

India

Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalker, Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti, Beuty Dungdung, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha

Germany

Kira Horn, Nike Lorenz (captain), Selin Oruz, Benedetta Wenzel, Anne Schroder, Lisa Nolte, Lena Micheel, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Nathalie Kubalski, Sonja Zimmermann, Pauline Heinz, Julia Sonntag, Cecile Pieper, Emma Davidsmeyer, Viktoria Huse, Jette Fleschutz, Hanna Granitzki, Linnea Weidemann

India vs Germany Probable XIs

India

Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Savita Punia (GK), Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung, Salima Tete, Neha

Germany

Nike Lorenz, Selin Oruz, Benedetta Wenzel, Anne Schroder, Lena Micheel, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Nathalie Kubalski (GK), Sonja Zimmermann, Pauline Heinz, Emma Davidsmeyer, Viktoria Huse

India vs Germany Prediction

Both teams have quality and experienced players on their side. However, Germany had a dominant display, despite their 1-1 draw against Japan, in the preliminary stage. They also have a loftier head-to-head record against the Asian giants.

Unless India doesn't penetrate and get a quick lead, the Germans will be one of the toughest defense lines to crack in crunch moments.

Prediction: Germany is expected to win.

India vs Germany Live Telecast Details & Channel List

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema