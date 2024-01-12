Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is all set to host the Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Valencia with eight out of 16 teams locking horns against each other in the tournament, commencing on January 13, Saturday. The other eight sides will take on each other in the Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.

The FIH divided the teams into pools based on their world ranking at midnight on November 5, 2023. Belgium, Korea, Ireland, and Ukraine will be a part of Pool A, while Great Britain, Canada, Malaysia, and Spain will be in Pool B.

Notably, Australia's Women’s and Men’s teams, China's Women’s team, France (hosts), India's Men’s side, and Netherlands Women’s and men’s teams have already secured their spots at the Paris Olympics 2024.

From the Valencia qualifier, the top three teams at the end of the campaign are expected to move to the main event in Paris. A total of six sides will move to the Paris Olympics from both Women’s Qualifiers. The Paris Olympics will happen from 26th July to 11th August 2024.

Interestingly, Belgium is the top-ranked team in Pool A, placed at the fourth rank in the world rankings. On the other hand, Great Britain, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics, will start as strong favorites in Pool B.

Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, January 13

Great Britain vs Canada, 2:00 PM

Spain vs Malaysia, 4:15 PM

Belgium vs Ireland, 11:00 PM

Sunday, January 14

Korea vs Ukraine, 1:15 AM

Canada vs Malaysia, 2:00 PM

Spain vs Great Britain, 4:15 PM

Monday, January 15

Ireland vs Ukraine, 4:30 PM

Korea vs Belgium, 6:45 PM

Tuesday, January 16

Canada vs Spain, 4:30 PM

Great Britain vs Malaysia, 6:45 PM

Belgium vs Ukraine, 9:30 PM

Ireland vs Korea, 11:45 PM

Thursday, January 18

5/8 place playoff, 2:30 PM

First Semi-Final, 5:00 PM

Second Semi-Final, 8:00 PM

5/8 place playoff, 10:30 PM

Saturday, January 20

7/8 place playoff, 2:30 PM

5/6 place playoff, 5:00 PM

3/4 place playoff, 8:00 PM

Final, 10:30 PM

Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Valencia 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Watch.Hockey will live-stream all the Olympic Qualifier games across the globe without any geo-blocking. However, there is no broadcast of the campaign for fans in India.

Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Valencia 2024: Full Squads

Belgium

Rasir Justine, Marien Delphine, Raye Abi, Englebert Charlotte, Vandermeiren Judith, Puvrez Emma, Versavel Louise, Gerniers Alix, Blockmans Vanessa, Struijk Michelle, Nelen Barbara, D'hooghe Aisling, Vanden Borre Stephanie, Hillewaert Lien, Picard Elodie, Ballenghien Ambre, Brasseur Hélène, Belis Camille, Head Coach: Ehren Raoul

Canada

Walton Chloe, Rae Thora, Scholz Melanie, Faiczak Jordyn, Mollenhauer Anna, Wong Elise, Thompson Madison, Leahy Kathleen, Girgis Kenzie, Goodman Sara, Johansen Karli, Delmotte Grace, Sourisseau Natalie, Mcmanus Sara, Sawers Audrey, Husar Danielle, Harris Rowan, Laplante Marcia, Head Coach: Kerry Danny

Great Britain

Roper Laura, Toman Anna, French Hannah, Jones Sarah, Costello Amy, Robertson Sarah, Rayer Elena, Howard Tessa, Petter Isabelle, Robertson Katie, Ansley Giselle, Pearne-Webb Hollie, Crackles Fiona, Hamilton Sophie, Heesh Sabbie, Owsley Lily, Pritchard Miriam, Walker Lily, Head Coach: Ralph David

Ireland

Mcferran Ayeisha, Murphy Elizabeth, Mcauley Sarah, Carey Michelle, Upton Roisin, Carey Niamh, Hawkshaw Sarah, Mullan Kathryn, Mcloughlin Hannah, Torrans Sarah, Neill Elena, Carroll Naomi, Curran Ellen, Beggs Charlotte, Watkins Chloe, Mckee Katie, Duke Deirdre, Barr Beth, Head Coach Dancer Sean

Korea

Kim Eunji, Lee Juyeon, Lee Yujin, Seo Jungeun, An Hyoju, Kang Jina, Cheon Eunbi, Cho Hyejin, Kim Minjeong, Cho Eunji, Lee Yuri, Park Seungae, Kim Jeongihn, Seo Suyoung, Kim Eunji, An Sujin, Lee Seoyeon, Kwon Soyeong, Head Coach: Han Jin Soo

Malaysia

Nasir Siti, Mohd Siti, Abang Dayang, Shabuddin Norsharina, Azhairy Azmyra, Din Juliani, Mohd Siti, Azhar Nur, Baharudin Anith Humaira, Mohammed Nur, Effarizal Insyirah, Sukri Fatin, Azman Nurul, Zulkifli Nuramirah, Syafi Nurmaizatul, Gurdip Kirandeep, Zainal Nur, Yussaini Nur, Head Coach: Ibrahim

Spain

Ruiz Maria, Barrios Laura, Barrios Sara, Badia Clara, Strappato Júlia, Jimenez Lucia, Lopez Maria, Iglesias Belén, Segu Marta, Amundson Constanza, Pérez Blanca, Mejias Candela, Riera Lola, Agulló Berta, Garcia Begoña, Gine Xantal, Perez Beatriz, Vidosa Laia, Torres-Quevedo Alejandra, Perez Clara, Alvarez Patricia, Tello Maria, Martínez Jana, Lima Teresa, Head Coach: Garcia Cuenca Carlos

Ukraine

Ruiz Maria, Barrios Laura, Barrios Sara, Badia Clara, Strappato Júlia, Jimenez Lucia, Lopez Maria, Iglesias Belén, Segu Marta, Amundson Constanza, Pérez Blanca, Mejias Candela, Riera Lola, Agulló Berta, Garcia Begoña, Gine Xantal, Perez Beatriz, Vidosa Laia, Torres-Quevedo Alejandra, Perez Clara, Alvarez Patricia, Tello Maria, Martínez Jana, Lima Teresa, Head Coach: Garcia Cuenca Carlos