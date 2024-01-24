Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: USA vs India preview, prediction and live streaming details

USA Women and India Women will lock horns in the 14th match of the inaugural Women’s FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday, January 24.

USA Women will be brimming with confidence after earning a spot at the Paris Olympics. They ended the FIH Olympic Qualifiers at the second spot in the final standings and made a grand entry to the mega event.

Both India and the USA clashed against each other on January 13, 2024, when the latter came out on top by a 1-0 margin. However, the Women in Blue will be looking forward to turning the tables when they meet in this shorter format of the game.

On the other hand, India Women failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. They ended the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in the fourth spot. They will be led by veteran goalkeeper Rajni Etimarpu, while defender Mahima Chaudhary will be her deputy.

For the unversed, Hockey5s is a faster version of traditional field hockey with each team fielding five players, including a goalkeeper. The game is played for 20 minutes split into two halves of 10 minutes apiece.

USA vs India Match Details

Match: USA vs India, Match 14, Pool C

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 9.10 pm IST.

Venue: Hockey Oman Venue, Al Amarat 119, Oman

USA vs India Squads

USA

Burnett Abigail, Croon Jans, Clarke Lora, Gonzales Linnea, Dykema Bethany, De Vries Charlotte, Ramsey Caroline, Sumfest Jacqueline, Robles Kealsie, and Klebasko Alyssa.

India

Solanki Bansari, Etimarpu Rajani, Khan Mumtaz, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Kujur Ajmina, Deepika Soreng, Kujur Mariana, Dhekale Akshata Abaso, Chhatri Jyoti, and Choudhary Mahima.

USA vs India Probable Playing 5s

USA

Burnett Abigail, De Vries Charlotte, Robles Kealsie, Croon Jans, and Clarke Lora.

India

Rajni Etimarpu, Mahima Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur, and Dadaso Pisal.

USA vs India Prediction

Both sides have an interesting head-to-head record. The USA are coming afresh into this game after defeating India 1-0 in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers. They will be hoping to continue their good gameplay and grab another win over the Women In Blue.

USA vs India match prediction: USA to win the game.

USA vs India Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema