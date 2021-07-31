Women's Tokyo Olympics 2020 hockey quarter-final draw announced: India to face Australia

The Indian women's hockey team is all set to face the mighty Australians in the women's hockey quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indians secured their qualification after the Irish team's 2-0 loss to Great Britain. Despite losing 3 games on the trot, the Indian team showed resilience and triumphed in 2 must-win games to qualify for the next stage.

However, the Indians face a tough challenge in the knockouts. Australia are going to be a tough team to face and are on a quest to win Olympic gold after 20 years. Here are the quarterfinal draws and other details.

India to face Australia in the women's quarterfinals

India has not had the greatest of tournaments so far. In the 5 games, the Indian team has conceded a total of 15 goals, which sums up the team's defensive lapses. Going into the knockout the team can't make such errors, as they await some world-class opponents there.

2️⃣/2️⃣ successful penalty corner attempts by #IND's Vandana Katariya in their clash against #RSA today! She became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics.#Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Hockey pic.twitter.com/VxSUwJOA7s — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 31, 2021

The Indian team's win against South Africa may have surely helped them book their place in the quarters. But they conceded 3 goals against a team that had only scored 2 goals in the entire tournament . The only positive from the game against South Africa was a sensational hat-trick from Vandana Katariya.

The Indians will require something similar from the youngster in the game against Australia. Their opponents are one of the best teams in the world. Taking all their chances on the day is the only way they can get the better of them.

Australia come into the quarters finishing as the number 1 team in Pool B. They scored a total of 13 goals in 5 games and conceded only once in that duration. They have looked absolutely stunning and it looks like they are locked in this time to win back Olympic gold, which they last won in 2000.

The Australians are the favorites coming into the game, although they cannot sit comfortably as India can be a tough team to beat on their day. Players like Savannah Fitzpatrick, Emily Chalker and Grace Stewart are going to be very crucial for them in their quest to win gold at the Olympics.

Olympics 2021: Quarterfinals draws for the women's hockey event

Quarterfinal 1- India vs Australia

Quarterfinal 2 - Netherlands vs New-Zealand

Quarterfinal 3- Germany vs Argentina

Quarterfinal 4 - Spain vs Great Britain

Match timings for the women' s hockey quarterfinals

All of the women's quarterfinals matches have been scheduled to be played on August 2. The matches will start at 6:00 AM IST.

Olympics 2021: Streaming details for the women's hockey quarterfinals

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games are being telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events are available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan is broadcasting all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

