Youth Olympics 2018: Wrap-up of India's Performance on October 14

Much was expected from the Men's Hockey 5s side, but they went down without much fight in the Gold Medal Match

It was a disappointing day for the Indian contingent on Sunday in the third Youth Olympics at Buenos Aires, Argentina, as all the athletes from India suffered losses in their respective fields.

A lot was expected from the Men's and Women's Hockey 5s squads who were playing the Gold Medal Matches after they had dominated in the group stages and the knockouts. But the inability to control their nerves in the high-pressure clashes ensured that both teams had to settle for second-best.

In archery and table tennis, the players turned out in their mixed team events but with losses in their respective matches, a dull day is what panned out.

Here is how Team India fared on October 14 (Day 8) of the competition.

Archery

Mixed International Team 1/8th Elimination Round - Akash with Turkey's Selin Satir lost to the pair of Agustina Giannasio from Argentina and Aitthiwat Soithong from Thailand 0-6 and did not qualify for the semifinals.

Hockey 5s

Men Gold Medal Match - India lost 2-4 to Malaysia with Vivek Sagar Prasad scoring both goals.

Women Gold Medal Match - India lost 1-3 to Argentina with Mumtaz Khan being the lone goal-scorer from the country.

Table Tennis

Mixed International Team Round of 16 - Vikash Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath lost 1-2 to Romania's Cristian Pletea and Andreea Dragoman and crashed out of the competition.

