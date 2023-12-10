Los Angeles Dodgers land Ohtani, Lakers win IST, but Kings' defeat dampens party for LA sports fans

On one of the biggest days in Los Angeles sports history, the city almost celebrated three milestone victories on the same day until the LA Kings fell to the New York Islanders in overtime on Long Island.

Although it could be argued that hockey is the least popular sport in Hollywood, especially on a day when the LA Dodgers entered the record books for signing Shohei Ohtani to the richest contract in baseball, the Kings were on a quest for history in New York.

Outside of the sports-altering news of Ohtani's $700 million contract, the LA Lakers were crowned champions of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament on Saturday night, claiming the NBA Cup over the Indianapolis Pacers 123-109, with LeBron James winning the Most Valuable Player honor.

Los Angeles Lakers win NBA Cup

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, the Kings faced off against the Islanders with their franchise-best 11-game road unbeaten streak on the line, only to blow a 2-0 lead in the third period and lose 3-2 in overtime. Unfortunately for them, the loss almost ended the Kings' chances at tying an NHL record set in 2006.

With a 4-0 shutout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, the Kings claimed the longest road win streak to start a season record from the Buffalo Sabres, who won 10 in a row to begin the 2006-07 campaign.

Heading into the clash with the Islanders, the Kings were 11-0-0 on the road in 2023-24, collecting victories over the Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild, Arizona Coyotes (twice), Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens.

Even though the Kings did not tie an NHL record on Saturday night, they are just one of five teams to win at least 11 consecutive road games during the regular season, with the Detroit Red Wings (2006) and Minnesota Wild (2015) at the top of the list with 12.

Despite the loss, LA remains in third place in the Pacific Division with 36 points, the fifth-best total in the NHL, with a marquee matchup to close the road trip against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Interestingly, former franchise icon Jonathan Quick is slated to get the start for the Rangers and will face his former team, a club he led to two Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014, for the first time in his Hall of Fame career.

As emotional as this upcoming NHL game could be for Los Angeles fans, many are still processing the wild, crazy Saturday that transpired, with Shohei Ohtani opting to move across town from the Angels to the Dodgers and the Lakers building upon their legacy as the NBA's greatest franchise.

Even though Los Angeles has won plenty of championships and seen legendary players call Hollywood home, it is safe to say that this weekend will be one of the most talked about for generations.

Unfortunately for the NHL, the Kings' quest for history will get lost in the details, but as one of the dark horses to contend for the Stanley Cup, if they hoist the Silver Chalice in June, that news may overshadow anything the Dodgers, Angels, Lakers or Clippers do that day.