NHL Stadium Series: Date, Location, Ticket Prices, and more

Hockey fans can rejoice as we are now less than a month away from the 2023 NHL Stadium Series presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. This year's iteration of the outdoor hockey game will take place at the Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Carolina Hurricanes will welcome Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals to North Carolina on February 18, 2023. While the game will draw plenty of attention and excitement from the NHL world, it could also play a key factor in the playoff picture.

The team currently sits in first place in the Metropolitan Division, whereas the Capitals sit fifth. While the Hurricanes should cruise into the postseason, the NHL Stadium Series could prove vital to Washington's hopes for another playoff run.

Charles Schelle @ImYourChuck For @Capitals fans looking for info on #StadiumSeries events, Raleigh Magazine has a great guide on everything going on that week. Not on here is a Canes alumni game on 2/20 but #ALLCAPS alumni not playing in it, just Canes vs Canes (boooo) raleighmag.com/2023/01/nhl-st… For @Capitals fans looking for info on #StadiumSeries events, Raleigh Magazine has a great guide on everything going on that week. Not on here is a Canes alumni game on 2/20 but #ALLCAPS alumni not playing in it, just Canes vs Canes (boooo) raleighmag.com/2023/01/nhl-st…

"For @Capitals fans looking for info on #StadiumSeries events, Raleigh Magazine has a great guide on everything going on that week. Not on here is a Canes alumni game on 2/20 but #ALLCAPS alumni not playing in it, just Canes vs Canes (boooo)" - Charles Schelle

This year's outdoor game will be the 13th in history after the NHL Stadium Series was first played in 2014. The very first game was played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles between the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings.

While the NHL's outdoor games have received mixed reviews, mostly due to the distance between the ice and the crowd, they will continue in the future.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 NHL Stadium Series.

Date, Time, and Location

As previously mentioned, the game will be played at the Carter-Finley Stadium in Raliegh, North Carolina on February 18, 2023. The Carter-Finley Stadium is the home of the NC State Wolfpack Football Team, which has a maximum seating capacity of 57,583 people. The puck drop is set for 8:00 pm EST.

ThisIsRaleighNC @ThisIsRaleighNC #Canes Next month the @Canes move into their new home at Carter-Finley Stadium for 1 night only to play @WashingtonCapit in the @NHL 's Stadium Series. Luckily, they only have to move a few feet from @PNCArena to the home of @PackFootball . Who's ready for Feb 18th? #Raleigh Next month the @Canes move into their new home at Carter-Finley Stadium for 1 night only to play @WashingtonCapit in the @NHL's Stadium Series. Luckily, they only have to move a few feet from @PNCArena to the home of @PackFootball. Who's ready for Feb 18th? #Raleigh #Canes https://t.co/sS1nQUZEn3

"Next month the @Canes move into their new home at Carter-Finley Stadium for 1 night only to play @WashingtonCapit in the @NHL's Stadium Series. Luckily, they only have to move a few feet from @PNCArena to the home of @PackFootball Who's ready for Feb 18th? #Raleigh #Canes" - ThisIsRaleighNC

This morning, the NHL released the jerseys that both teams will be wearing during the historic game. Here is a sneak peek at the latest jersey drop for the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals.

"New #NHL Stadium Series jersey for #AllCaps and #LetsGoCanes. What do you think?" - SiriusXM NHL Network Radio

Current ticket prices for the NHL Stadium Series

For NHL fans hoping to watch the game in person, tickets are currently available on a variety of different sites, including Ticketmaster and Vividseats.

As of the writing of this article, the cheapest available ticket on Ticketmaster.com is $310 USD, with the cheapest ticket on Vividseats.com sitting at $320 USD.

