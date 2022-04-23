3 Things to watch out for at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2022

IMPACT Wrestling will invade Poughkeepsie, NY, this weekend as they host their Rebellion 2022 pay-per-view.

Despite flying under the radar at times, IMPACT continues to put out a strong product in the ring, and this show could be no different. With the promotion having more of a revolving door than a 'forbidden' one, they have been regularly featuring competitors from other promotions at some of their larger events. Similarly, the Rebellion match card features an array of talents from all over the world.

Fans can catch the event on the Impact Plus app or FITE TV. As we mentioned earlier, there is a healthy lineup of action in store for a Saturday Night in the Empire State. Having said that, let's take a look at three big things to watch out for on IMPACT Rebellion 2022.

#3 - ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will likely take the fall against Eddie Edwards in a non-title match

Gresham is expected to focus entirely on his duties as Ring of Honor's Undisputed World Champion. So, this is likely goodbye - at least for now - from him.

On the other side of the ring stands someone who is part of IMPACT Wrestling's lifeblood. A cornerstone of the promotion and legendary leader, Eddie Edwards. It's only right that this former world champion, who has given his heart, soul, and loyalty to the company, should get a moral victory here.

With the Ring of Honor World Title not on the line, this would be a nod of appreciation for Edwards from the promotion and a show of respect from Gresham. They can then go their separate ways to fight new battles on different horizons.

#2 - Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas title is intriguing for several reasons

Deonna Purrazzo’s grip on the AAA Reina de Reinas Title has been firm, and The Champ Champ looked impressive in her defense against Faby Apache at the Multiverse of Matches.

Taya Valkyrie, however, is no stranger when it comes to holding the gold. La Wera Loca will step into this contest as still holding the record for the longest-reigning Knockouts World Champion of all-time (377 days). She's also a crowd favorite in Mexico, having held the Reina de Reinas title on three previous occasions.

Can she win it for the fourth time? It seems probable, as splitting time between AAA and IMPACT is tailor-made for someone with Valkyrie's skills, popularity, and versatility. She's been there in the past and is likely to do it again. Look for her to defeat Purrazzo and take home the title.

#1 - Josh Alexander should capture the IMPACT World Championship from Moose

This title feud goes back to Bound for Glory late last year when Josh Alexander's first title reign ended in mere minutes as Moose cashed in on his Call Your Shot opportunity. The latter humiliated Alexander in front of his fans and his family, and The Walking Weapon has been looking for payback ever since.

On Moose's side, he has truly evolved as a character within the promotion. Once considered merely a powerhouse and former 'NFL guy' with excellent athletic skills, he's much more than that today. He's retained all those physical attributes while developing a devious heel character that relies on plenty of mind games. Much like in his feud a couple of years ago with Eddie Edwards, he has employed the same tactics against Alexander. It adds a lot of spice to the mix as we head into this ultimate confrontation.

This should be Josh Alexander's night as he has paid his dues to have a legitimate title run and is a true fan favorite. The loss wouldn't hurt Moose, as he is already established as a main event star and perennial contender. So look for this match to "send 'em home happy."

What do you think of the lineup for IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2022? What do you think about the weekly television product in the past few weeks? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy