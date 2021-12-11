2022 will be an important year for Taya Valkyrie

As one of pro wrestling's finest female performers over the past several years, Taya Valkyrie has seemingly seen and done it all.

Known as one of the toughest women in the industry, both in and out of the ring, 'La Wera Loca' is experienced, well-traveled and always looking for the next challenge.

Perhaps that's why it was so disheartening for many of her longtime fans when they saw the treatment that Taya Valkyrie received upon signing with WWE.

She entered the promotion with a reputation for being able to work with nearly anyone in multiple ring styles. Valkyrie was already a decorated champion in every federation she had appeared in - including a dominant, year-long reign as the IMPACT Knockouts Division champion.

Yet, for some reason, WWE didn't recognize Taya Valkyrie's talent and never gave her any real opportunities to prove herself.

They gave her a silly name, assigned her to NXT and then basically put her on ice for most of her time there. Eventually they gave up on her and released her in early November.

Her husband, John Morrison (Nitro/Mundo/IMPACT), would be released a short time later. Both have voiced their displeasure with how the process was handled, as the two established veterans fell victim to more WWE budget cuts.

Taya Valkyrie, however, has remained undaunted. When it came time to pick a place where she could re-charge her batteries and truly become La Wera Loca again, she picked the place where she seems to have always thrived the most; Mexico.

A native of Western Canada, Valkyrie traveled south of the border to be educated in the lucha libre style. She learned to speak fluent Spanish, and became ingratiated into not only the wrestling scene in Mexico, but the culture as a whole. If there was ever someone you could crown with the title of 'Canadian Luchadora'? Was Taya Valkyrie.

So it was no surprise to see her re-emerge in AAA, where she put out a challenge to Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Taya Valkyrie Announces Her Return To AAA At TripleMania Regia 2021, Challenges Deonna Purrazzo dlvr.it/SDmRNj Taya Valkyrie Announces Her Return To AAA At TripleMania Regia 2021, Challenges Deonna Purrazzo dlvr.it/SDmRNj

In a vignette that aired during AAA's TripleMania Regia, Valkyrie made it known that she intends to regain a title that she never technically lost. She relinquished it when she signed with WWE.

As a three-time former titleholder and record holder for most combined days with the Reina de Reinas Championship, you have to believe she is going to make an immediate splash in Mexico. She has too much star power there not to.

But what next after that? Will Valkyrie spend all of 2022 exclusively with AAA, or will she be allowed to make appearances elsewhere like AEW or IMPACT? What about traveling to Japan to face some of the best competition there? It will be interesting to see how all of this plays out.

Valkyrie should explore every option that's available to her, if possible. This is an important year in her career, as she is a longtime veteran who just got released from the world's largest wrestling company. It's a tough re-start no matter who you are.

And at 38, she is by no means 'old', but soon the clock will start ticking away on the last of her best years. Every wrestler loses some matches, but Father Time is undefeated. He doesn't slow down for anybody.

2022 will be a major point in Taya Valkyrie's career. She has time left to cement her legacy all over North America as one of the greatest performers of her generation. Based on her track record? No one should bet against her.

This should be Taya's year to come back and paint some more masterpieces. Let's hope now that we get to see her artistry at its finest level again.

How do you think Taya Valkyrie will fare in AAA? Do you think she will make appearances in other promotions like AEW or IMPACT, as well? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

